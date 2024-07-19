Montgomery County Breaks Ground on Stokes Field Restoration Project

Montgomery County, TN – Approximately 90 people gathered in the afternoon heat to celebrate the revitalization of Stokes Field at a groundbreaking ceremony on July 17th, 2024, as youth football practice took place in the background.

Stokes Field opened in 1969 after Nelson Stokes, Eddie Schrecker, and Jim Howell pitched in $4,700 for the field and equipment. It served the community for five decades, with up to 1,500 youth using the baseball and softball fields at the height of its use. Over the last 10 years, the field fell into disrepair, resulting in a lack of use by the community.

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden shared some history about the field’s namesake. “This field was named after Nelson Stokes, a man who served people his entire life. Nelson was a WWII, Army Veteran who settled in Montgomery County in 1946. He grew up playing baseball in the cornfields of Kentucky and vowed that if he could, he would help youngsters have a better place to play. For five decades, Stokes Field has brought joy to many families. We are excited to work with our school system to bring that joy back to the community.”

In August 2019, Montgomery County Parks & Recreation and the County Engineering Department held a public input meeting at New Providence Middle School to discuss plans for Stokes Field.

“We have seen different versions of this project and hit many roadblocks, but I stand here in front of you today,” said Montgomery County Parks & Recreation Director Sally Burchett, “with a design that meets our community’s needs and a budget that fully funds it.”

County Engineers Nick Powell and Hunter Staggs, Jimmy Bagwell with Moore Designs, Brad Martin of Lyle, Cook, and Martin along with the Rock City Construction team were recognized for their involvement. Read also thanked former Mayor Durrett for beginning the process in 2019 while Mayor Golden was thanked for his continued support along with the county commissioners, the Parks & Recreation team, and the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System.

“We know people have great stories and memories about time spent on this field. Please share your photos and stories by sending them to Stokes@mcgtn.net through February 2025. Our plan is to create a mural with the photos. This was an idea brought to me by Commissioner Lankford,” added Read.

Commissioner Jeremiah Walker picked up the mantel for Stokes Field from his predecessor former Commissioner James Lewis.

“This is an investment in our youth. If we do not invest in our youth now, believe me when I tell you we will invest in them later on down the road. It may not be an investment we want to make later,” said Walker.

Commissioner Walker, also a Baptist preacher, wrapped up by using the story of Lazarus as an analogy for Stokes Field, explaining that the field got sick and even died. He stated that now is the time for the field to come back to life.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/mcgtn/videos/1633225140800034 to see the full ceremony.

