Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting July 20th, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be resurfacing on I-24 from West of Trough Springs Road to Robertson County Line.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for scoring the shoulders, installing pavement markings, and placing thermoplastic (MM 11-17).

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

Montgomery County – SR 48

The repair of the bridges on SR 48 over Bartons Creek.

Continuous, the bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

Montgomery County – SR 149

The repair of the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek.

Continuous, the bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Temporary signals will control traffic.

Davidson County – I-40

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over Clifton Avenue.

There will be a continuous shoulder closure on I-40 EB for a noise wall and parapet repair on the bridge over Clifton Avenue.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.



7/20 – 7/24 (excluding weekends), 1:00pm, there will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting. (MM 214 – 220)

Davidson County – I-65

The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations in Region 3.

7/20 at 8:00pm – 7/21 at Noon (continuous), there will be a ramp closure from I-65 SB to Briley Pkwy WB, Exit 90A to saw and repair damaged concrete on the exit ramp. The on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

7/20 – 7/24, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a double right lane closure on I-65 SB for extruded sign replacement. there will also be a temporary ramp closure at Exit 69 (Moores Lane/Galleria Boulevard) on I-65 SB to replace extruded panel signs on the overhead structure inside the ramp. The repair of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement on I-65 from SR 155 (Briley Parkway) to SR 386 (Vietnam Veterans Boulevard).

From 7/20 to 7/24, 8:00pm to 5:00am, I-65 SB and NB will be closed alternatingly from MM 90.2 to MM 90.2 to saw and replace damaged concrete in the left lanes. Two lanes will remain open.

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Temporary signals will control traffic.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be daytime shoulder closures in both directions for fiber optic cable installation throughout the project limits.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be nighttime single lane closures and rolling roadblocks in both directions for foundation and gantry installation.

Hickman County – I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-40 over Sugar Creek and resurfacing on I-40.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-40 EB and WB for milling and paving operations. One lane will always remain open (MM 149.4 – 152.8).

Humphreys County – I-40

The construction of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Lane and the Buffalo River.

7/20 – 7/22, 7:00pm – 5:00am (continuous), there will be continuous lane closures on I-40 WB for milling and paving operations (MM 140.5 -141.5).

7/22 – 7/24, 7:00pm – 5:00am, nighttime lane closures will be on the outside lane of I-40 WB to set barrier rail (MM 140.5 – 141.5).

Robertson County – I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving.

Nightly, from 8:00pm to 5:00am, I-65 NB and SB will be closed temporarily for milling and paving operations (MM 112 – 120).

From 7/20 to 7/22, 8:00pm to 5:00am, temporary ramp closures on I-65 NB and SB at Exit 117 will be in effect for grinding the concrete ramps. Only one ramp will be closed at a time.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.