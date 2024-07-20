Clarksville Welcomes 7 Brew Coffee: Grand Opening Features Donation to Veterans Coalition

Clarksville, TN – 7 Brew, the drive-thru coffee concept revolutionizing the coffee industry, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, July 19th, 2024, at 959 North Riverside Drive to celebrate the grand opening of its first stand in Clarksville.

“We are thrilled to join the Clarksville community and begin serving our neighbors their daily dose of energy,” said Gracie Williams, stand manager of 7 Brew Clarksville. “We can’t wait to introduce Clarksville residents to the contagious energy, delicious drinks, and culture of kindness we have created at 7 Brew.”

In line with its core value of cultivating kindness in the community, 7 Brew Clarksville marked its opening with a $1,000 donation to the Montgomery County Veterans Coalition.

“On behalf of our entire organization, I am thrilled to welcome 7 Brew as a new supporter of our mission. Their generous donation will advance our programs and services for our veterans and their families,” said CC Wheeler, executive director of MCVC. “This partnership is a testament to their commitment to those who have served our country, and we look forward to working together to make a lasting impact in the lives of our nation’s heroes.”

This weekend, 7 Brew will host Friends and Family hours before the soft opening on Monday, July 22nd. On Saturday, August 3rd, 7 Brew will host Swag Day, during which customers who purchase a large drink will get a free 7 Brew t-shirt.

7 Brew offers over 20,000 unique drink combinations, more than your standard coffee stand. From the original Blondie, a caramel and vanilla breve, to 7 Energy smoothies, shakes, and teas, there is something for everyone at 7 Brew. The brand boasts more than 250 stands across the country.

The stand will add 50 jobs to the Clarksville area. Those interested in joining the Brew Crew should apply at 7brewtennessee.com.

About 7 Brew

7 Brew is a rapidly growing coffee brand revolutionizing how customers experience drive-thru coffee service and think about their morning energy boost. 7 Brew serves espresso-based coffee, chillers, teas, 7 Energy, sodas, and more, all with an extra boost of kindness from their team.

The dream of 7 Brew came alive with the first “stand” in Rogers, AR, and its seven original coffees. Now, 7 Brew boasts more than 250 stands across the country.

For more information, visit www.7brew.com and follow 7 Brew on Instagram (@7brewcoffee), TikTok (@7brewcoffee), Facebook (facebook.com/7brewcoffee) and Twitter (@7BrewCoffee).