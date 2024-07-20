Megan Barry’s Campaign Shows Strength with $810k Raised and Broad In-State Support

Nashville, TN – Megan Barry’s campaign for Tennessee’s Seventh Congressional District continues to gain momentum, raising over $273,000 in the second quarter of 2024. This achievement brings the total fundraising amount to over $810,000 since the campaign’s launch in December 2023. The campaign reports over $460,000 cash on hand.

“Our campaign’s fundraising success reflects the incredible support and enthusiasm we have felt all across this district,” said Barry. “People believe in our vision and are ready for a change.”

“Our campaign is powered by people. With 90% of our Q2 funds coming from within our state, it’s clear that Tennesseans are ready for a leader who listens to and truly represents them in Congress. We are more determined than ever to bring about the change our community deserves.”

Key Highlights from Q2 2024

90% of the total funds raised in Q2 came from in-state donors. Over 87% of donations in Q2 were $200 or less, highlighting the campaign's broad grassroots support. The campaign received contributions from 1,365 individual donors in Q2.

As a mother, wife, businessperson, community leader, and former elected official, Megan Barry has spent her effort and energy making life better for the people around her. Now, she is running for Congress because she believes that Middle Tennesseans deserve better representation in Washington, D.C.