Austin Peay State University Theatre student Prichan Murrell lands leading role in New York City Showcase

Clarksville, TN – Performing in New York City always felt like a dream out of reach for senior theatre major Prichan Murrell, but it became reality this summer when they were chosen for a leading role in The Farm Theater College Collaboration Project’s showcase of “The Ruminants.”

Murrell was cast as EB — a junior at “Rose College” in a campus animal rights group — based on their performance in APSU’s production of “The Ruminants” this spring. Written by Dipti Bramhandkar and produced by The Farm Theater in collaboration with Austin Peay State University, Shenandoah University, and Middle Tennessee State University, the play explores protest, privilege, and legacy through a story of animal rights activism.

“The playwright and the producer for the Farm Theater came to the show and picked me based on that and the performances they saw at other schools,” Murrell said. “It made me feel really good because it was the first show I’d been a part of where the cast got along especially well, and it felt like a natural process, so I was elated when they asked me to do it.”

“I played EB, and there are a lot of similarities between me and that character,” they said. “The biggest thing for me was separating myself, so I didn’t end up taking the things that happened on stage home. I found that I would get really emotional at the end of every rehearsal and that it was affecting me in my day-to-day life, so I had to find some space between myself and the character.”

That experience proved valuable when Murrell traveled to New York for the showcase, which brought together students from various productions of “The Ruminants” for an all-star performance on May 20th. Murrell’s trip was funded by APSU Academic Affairs and the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts.

Along with performance opportunities, the trip gave Murrell a chance to immerse themselves in New York’s vibrant theatre scene.

Their trip to New York marked a major step in Murrell’s theatrical career, but their love for the stage runs deeper.

“I’ve always wanted to do theatre, but I was scared. The first time I ever did theatre was when I got into college,” they said. “I was leaning toward being a lawyer or psychologist, but when I actually got into college, I couldn’t imagine doing anything other than performing. I feel like it’s what I do best, and it brings my heart a lot of joy.”

Murrell originally attended Northwest Mississippi Community College before transferring to the University of Southern Mississippi, then found a home at Austin Peay in 2022 after taking time away from college.

“I feel like Austin Peay State University has a lot of resources, specifically in the theatre department … it’s given me a lot creatively, and I feel like I have a wider scope of what I can do here,” they said. “Many of the professors are current performers or active in the field, which gives us a lot of insight, and they also have events like The Fringe where you can create your own work if you’re not in a show.”

In addition to bringing characters to life on stage, Murrell has served as a show captain for multiple performances and assistant director for a production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at Austin Peay State University.

Murrell’s efforts earned them the 2023-2024 College of Arts and Letters Student Leadership Award for the Department of Theatre & Dance, and they hope to use the leadership skills they honed to work in either Philadelphia or New York after graduation.

“The experience I had in New York doing ‘The Ruminants’ was incredible,” they said. “Everybody was extremely into their work and very passionate, and it was nice to be around other creatives … it was very validating and made me happy that I chose to be in theatre again because I felt like I was right where I belonged.”