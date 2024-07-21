Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for July 21st – 25th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This week in Clarksville-Montgomery County will be marked by frequent showers and thunderstorms, bringing cooler temperatures and occasional fog. Be prepared for mostly cloudy skies and a mix of sunshine. Winds will remain light, offering little relief from the humid conditions.

There is a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 86. The wind will be north-northeast, around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms remains in the forecast for Sunday night, mainly after midnight. Patchy fog after 11:00pm. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 68. Calm wind. New rainfall amounts to less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

The new work week will be a wet one with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Patchy fog before 9:00am. Otherwise, it is partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecasted for Monday night, mainly after 5:00am. Patchy fog after 11:00pm. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

On Tuesday, there’s a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog is expected before 9:00am. Otherwise, it’s mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. The wind will be calm, becoming south-southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms drops to 30 percent Tuesday night. Patchy fog after 10:00pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

There is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, mainly after 1:00pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south-southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night sees a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00am. Patchy fog rolls in after 3:00am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Rain continues on Thursday with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south-southwest around 5 mph.

Thursday night, there is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after 10:00pm. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 68.

Expect varying chances of showers and thunderstorms each day, with patchy fog developing overnight and into the mornings. Temperatures will range from highs in the mid-80s to lows in the upper 60s, with light winds throughout the week.