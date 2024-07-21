Marsha Blackburn, Bill Hagerty, Colleagues Demand Answers on DOJ’s Efforts to Prevent Illegal Aliens from Registering to Vote

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) joined Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) and their colleagues in demanding answers from U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) efforts to prevent aliens from registering to vote in American elections.

State officials across the country have recently taken steps to prevent, deter, and investigate cases of illegal voter registration by non-citizens, including in Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia, and Ohio.

“As you are likely aware, the United States has experienced a record number of border encounters since President Joe Biden took office—nearly 10 million—many of whom have been released into, or evaded apprehension while entering, the U.S.,” the Members of Congress wrote. “We’re writing to inquire regarding the efforts undertaken by your Department to enforce the law that prohibits non-citizens from voting in our elections.”

“Plainly, there are opportunities for and instances of non-citizen voter registration, and so the critical question is whether the laws against doing so are being enforced by your Department,” the Members of Congress continued. “There appear to have been few prosecutions by your Department under these laws, and there is no indication that you have been pursuing cases in places like Georgia and Ohio where aliens have been caught registering or voting.”

Co-Signers

