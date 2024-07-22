Austin Peay State University raises over $12.6 million during 2024 fiscal year

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) received 6,094 gifts and pledges from 2,553 donors and achieved a fundraising total of over $12.6 million during the 2024 fiscal year. Over the last three years, APSU has had a 6.2% increase in its number of donors and a 39% increase in its number of gifts.

Compared to last year, APSU experienced an 11.3% increase in its number of donors and a 28% increase in its number of gifts. Athletic corporate sponsorships totaled over $1.5 million this year, with an additional $398,731 given in APSU Foundation sponsorships. This is the third consecutive year that APSU has increased its number of donors and gifts, defying the national downward trend in giving.

“We have seen continued, sustained investment at APSU over the last three years in a trend that counters the rest of the nation in higher education giving. Austin Peay State University is a place of transformational opportunities for students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends because of the supporters who give meaning to the Govs for Life Experience,” APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement, and Philanthropy Kris Phillips said. “We are proud to share the story of the university, and we are grateful to our supporters and corporate partners who continue to reaffirm their exceptional commitment to Austin Peay State University year after year.”

“Govs for Life” was the theme of Govs Give 2024, the university’s eighth annual online giving event, which celebrates all the inspiring stories students, faculty, staff, and community members have to share about their experiences at Austin Peay State University. From 10:00am on March 12th to 7:27pm on March 13th, donors gave $325,269 to support APSU Funds of Excellence for academics, athletics, and Student Affairs during Govs Give 2024.

This year, alumni and friends made 1,160 gifts during the online giving campaign — breaking the all-time record for the number of annual gifts made in the history of Govs Give. APSU faculty and staff members gave during Govs Give for participating in the SHAPE Faculty and Staff Giving Campaign, which celebrates how faculty and staff use their talents and gifts to shape Austin Peay. A total of 317 APSU faculty and staff members contributed during Govs Give 2024, making the current giving rate for the 2024 SHAPE Faculty and Staff Giving Campaign 35%.

“I am grateful for the philanthropic spirit our donors and friends bring to the Austin Peay community. Their investment in the university continually improves students’ lives and learning opportunities in a significant way,” APSU President Mike Licari said. “We have experienced consistent growth to the benefit of our students in 2024, and that growth would not be possible without these partnerships.”

Over the last five years, 92 new endowments have been established at Austin Peay State University for a total of over $17 million in endowment funding contributed to improving the APSU experience’s future. This year a significant contribution from Johnny and Janet Rudolph (‘75) created the Retired Maj. Norman and Edna Landis Gold Star Family Endowment in honor of Janet’s parents.

This initiative marks the university’s first scholarship designed to support Gold Star families. A Gold Star family is one that has experienced the loss of a loved one – an immediate family member – who died as a result of active-duty military service. F&M Bank made a generous contribution to establish the Khandra R. Smalley MBA Graduate Scholarship Endowment at Austin Peay State University in memory of the late Khandra R. Smalley (‘05). Smalley was the senior vice president for marketing research at F&M Bank and a community leader in Clarksville whose work helped many businesses and nonprofit organizations.

She graduated with a Master of Science in Management from Austin Peay State University in 2005 and served as an adjunct professor at APSU, teaching marketing for 15 years. In 2019, she was named City of Clarksville Citizen of the Year and received the APSU Outstanding Alumna Award.

Additionally, APSU’s version of Giving Tuesday – “GOVing Tuesday” – utilized a project-based fundraising model to support proposals submitted by faculty and staff in a wide variety of areas to support student success on campus and beyond.

Eight of the university’s selected campus projects were fully funded, including virtual reality headsets for APSU College of Business students, experiential learning tools for the Little Govs Child Learning Center, graphing calculators for military-affiliated students, sports nutrition for student-athletes, a new object lending program at the Felix G. Woodward Library, and more.

Austin Peay State University’s Candlelight Ball once again had its most successful year yet after guests raised $237,000 in scholarship funding for students during a live auction, surpassing last year’s record-breaking total of $162,500. APSU athletics had another notable fundraising year, receiving over $4 million, the most of any university area. Throughout the year, $3.4 million in endowment funding was committed, and 36 new endowments were funded or established.

To establish an endowment or support other fundraising initiatives, contact APSU Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127.