Clarksville Pets of the Week for July 23rd, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of July 23rd, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Beanie is an adult male Chihuahua mix. He is fully vetted, will be neutered when he’s adopted before heading to his new family. He is very scared of all the shelter noises and was very happy to be out in the yard with volunteers. He doesn’t care for children nor other dogs or cats but will sit in your lap.

He would be a wonderful companion for a single person/or couple who work from home or a retired couple who will include him on their adventures. Come for a meet and greet, and fall in love with your new best friend! For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Earl is a sweet domestic shorthair kitten. He loves head bumps, so you can scratch his head, and he is very affectionate. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered before heading to his new family. Come see him, and you won’t be disappointed!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard and play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Joey Tribipawne is a male Domestic shorthair kitten and he says “ How YOU doin??” (IYKYK) He is quite the ladies man as he stares into your eyes, then jumps in your lap for cuddles and companionship. He is quite loving, fully vetted, neutered, litter trained and seems fine with other cats, dogs and children.

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Sheba is a one-year-old, 45-pound Cattle Dog mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, dewormed, house/crate trained and on all preventatives. She is a very active dog, loves to run and play and would do well with an active family or even a single person who will be committed to giving her daily exercise and take her on all adventures, hiking, jogging and even get her involved with agility and other events.

Sheba is very, very smart and needs to be challenged with all types of activities. She would even do well with Farm life! Sheba would love to find her forever family.

For more information and application, contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a 3 year old adult female Black Labrador mix. She is fully vetted, up to date on all shots, spayed and keeps her kennel clean. This beauty is still waiting for her forever family to find her. She is looking for her family who will include her in all kinds of adventures.

She would be a great jogging partner and would be so happy to be part of the family! This delightful girl has been in rescue far too long through no fault of her own. She loves people, does well with other dogs and children and has that happy go lucky Labrador personality.

If you would love to add this amazing girl to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Reba is a 7-month-old female Cattle Dog mix. She weighs about 30 pounds now and is fully vetted, microchipped, and spayed. She is picking up house and crate training really well. Reba does great with kids and other dogs. She’s okay with cats but will chase them to play if they run.

Reba can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Casey is a 4 year old, 13 pound, female Chihuahua. She is fully vetted, spayed, microchipped, HW negative, and house trained. She is sweet and gets along with other dogs and children. She is also quite the fashionista, sporting her festive sun hat. She is so affectionate, gentle, independent and very smart. She will be quite the welcomed addition to your family!

You can find her and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Xena & Bacardi Sadly their momma just suddenly passed away and their dad is struggling raising their 2 daughters and must relocate for work. Unfortunately they are going to an area with breed restrictions. Bacardi is a dark pit/husky mix and is the most chill dog ever. Xena is also a Pittie mix. Actually they both are super easy going. Great with kids, will sit patiently and play dress up, cuddle with the kids and never leave the kids side. They have no issues with baths, nail trimming and grooming. They aren’t bothered by other dogs.

They are house trained, vetted and walk well on a leash. They can do off leash in the open country but will need to be reminded to stay close. The puppers are absolutely adored by their dad and girls but with the sad sudden changes in their world their dad is making sure they find forever homes that love them as much as his family does. Unfortunately the clock is running out, so please share this if you can and let’s get these babies in their new home.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue



Lisa is usually running adoption events each weekend with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her FB page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Sara Walker is a beautiful 8-week-old Torbi. This sweet baby was abandoned outdoors, left to fend for herself until someone got her to rescue. She is ready for “pre-adoption” and is vetted for age-appropriate vaccinations. She loves attention, loves playing with toys and is a great cuddlebug. She will be a fun addition to your family.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet, and for more information on all the cats, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Purrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Winnie the Pooch is a 5-year-old Boxer mix. She is friendly, loyal, affectionate, gentle, funny and sometimes a couch potato. She is fully vetted, house-trained, microchipped, and spayed. Winnie will be up to date on all flea/tick and heartworm preventatives. Winnie has done fine with other dogs and meet and greets are required if another dog is in the home.

She has done well with respectful children and weighs in at about 60 pounds. Winnie’s adoption fees come with two free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/winnie-the-pooch or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Bianca is an adult female Beagle/Feist mix. She is fully vetted, house trained and spayed. She does well with children, other dogs and cats. Bianca is funny, energetic, friendly, affectionate and playful. She would thrive in an active household who will include her in all types of adventures. She is always up for a game of fetch or a nice long walk. This sweet girl will fill your life with love and laughter.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love and patience is all they need. Her adoption fees come with 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application or check out their Petfinder page.

Hot Rod Garage Senior Sanctuary

Tanner is a young adult male American Staffordshire Terrier. He is friendly, playful, smart and very athletic. Tanner is fully vetted, neutered, and house-trained. He is fine with children ( just be mindful of his size and strength) and is good with other dogs. No cats or any other animals please. Tanner loves the water and playing tug of war with his ropes.

This boy is beyond strong. He will be starting a 2 week board and train to help establish basic behavior and commands. Structure is crucial, and he will need a family, preferably with breed knowledge/or experience, and they must be committed to his ongoing structure and training. Tanner is such a sweetheart and deserves a family that will help him become his best self!

If you would like to be part of his journey and can be that special person for him and for more details and applications call 931.801.1907 or email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com

https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing