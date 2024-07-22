Megan Barry statement on President Biden Dropping Out of the Presidential Race

Nashville, TN – As President Joe Biden steps back from his re-election campaign, former Mayor of Nashville and current candidate for Tennessee’s Seventh Congressional District, Megan Barry, issues the following statement:

“First and foremost, I want to express my gratitude to President Joe Biden for his service to our country. His leadership has resulted in significant achievements and advancements, building bipartisan coalitions to enact meaningful legislation during a time of polarization that makes it very difficult to get anything done in Washington. President Biden’s decision to gracefully withdraw showcases his character and dedication to our nation’s future over personal ambition.

The stakes for our nation could not be higher. This moment requires all of us to pursue a collective effort to ensure that our democracy is preserved and that the goals of Project 2025, which threatens to unravel the fabric of our society, never come to fruition. We are presented with the opportunity to build on the progress we have made during President Biden’s time in office, but we also face the profound risk of regressing to the politics of division and extremism that a second Trump presidency would bring.

As we move toward and beyond our party convention, it is crucial that we Democrats rally behind the new nominee. Whoever the delegates select will need our full support to win the presidency. We must also focus on maintaining control of the Senate and reclaiming the House of Representatives. But this election is about more than any one seat or office; it is about coming together for the sake of the future of our country.”

As a mother, wife, businessperson, community leader, and former elected official, Megan Barry has spent her effort and energy making life better for the people around her. Now, she is running for Congress because she believes that Middle Tennesseans deserve better representation in Washington, D.C.