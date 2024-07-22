84.6 F
Tennessee Titans’ Preseason Action Kicks Off with High-Profile Opponents and Joint Practices

By News Staff
Tennessee Titans Training Camp. (Tennessee Titans)
Tennessee Titans Training Camp. (Tennessee Titans)

Tennessee TitansNashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans are scheduled for three preseason contests this August, and once they open camp, they will have less than three weeks to prepare for their first test.

They will open the preseason slate at Nissan Stadium against the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, August 10th (6:00pm CDT).

The following week, they will host the Seattle Seahawks for a pair of joint practices at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park and a preseason clash at Nissan Stadium. The teams will practice on Wednesday, August 14th, and Thursday, August 15th, followed by the game on Saturday, August 17th (6:00pm CDT).

This year’s visit by the Seahawks will mark the 12th time for the Titans to host a team for joint workouts at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.

Previous occasions included 2001 (Indianapolis), 2002 (Miami), 2003 (Miami), 2004 (Atlanta), 2008 (St. Louis), 2010 (Arizona), 2017 (Carolina), 2018 (Tampa Bay), 2019 (New England) and 2022 (Tampa Bay and Arizona). In the same time period, the Tennessee Titans have traveled for joint practices in 2000 (with St. Louis in Macomb, IL), 2012 (with Atlanta in Dalton, GA), 2014 (Atlanta), 2021 (Tampa Bay), and 2023 (Minnesota).

The Titans close the preseason with a visit to play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, August 25th (1:00pm CDT).

All three Titans preseason games will air on WKRN News 2 in Nashville, as well as several regional affiliates. Titans Radio, including Nashville Flagship 104.5 The Zone, carries every contest throughout the Mid-South.

Following the Titans’ preseason finale at New Orleans, they will have exactly two weeks before launching their regular season on the road at the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 8th.

2024 Tennessee Titans Schedule

Preseason

Day        Date     Opponent                 Kickoff            TV

Sat          8/10     SAN FRANCISCO       6:00pm           WKRN
Sat          8/17     SEATTLE                   6:00pm           WKRN
Sun         8/25     at New Orleans          1:00pm           WKRN

Regular Season

Day         Date      Opponent               Kickoff           TV

Sun          9/8       at Chicago                Noon              FOX
Sun          9/15     N.Y. JETS                  Noon              CBS
Sun          9/22 GREEN BAY                   Noon              FOX
Mon          9/30 at Miami                       6:30pm          ESPN
Sun          10/6 BYE
Sun          10/13 INDIANAPOLIS            Noon*            CBS
Sun          10/20 at Buffalo                    Noon*            CBS
Sun          10/27 at Detroit                    Noon*            FOX
Sun          11/3 NEW ENGLAND              Noon*            FOX
Sun          11/10 at L.A. Chargers           3:05pm*        FOX
Sun          11/17 MINNESOTA                Noon*             CBS
Sun          11/24 at Houston                  Noon*            CBS
Sun          12/1 at Washington               Noon*            CBS
Sun          12/8 JACKSONVILLE              Noon*            CBS
Sun          12/15 CINCINNATI                Noon*            FOX
Sun          12/22 at Indianapolis            Noon*            CBS
Sun          12/29 at Jacksonville             Noon*            CBS
Sat/Sun    1/4-5 HOUSTON                   TBD                TBD

All kickoff times Central
* Time, TV subject to change

