Austin Peay State University political science chair John Phillips contributes to Tennessee Voting Rights Report

Clarksville, TN – Dr. John Phillips, chair of the political science and public management department at Austin Peay State University (APSU), was appointed to the state’s civil rights advisory committee in 2020.

The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, established by the Civil Rights Act of 1957, appointed Phillips to its Tennessee Advisory Committee, which includes Democratic, Republican and independent members.

The committee issued a report on voting rights in Tennessee this month.

“The main thing you do as a committee member is listen. You listen to testimony from lawyers, academics, advocacy groups, legislators, civil servants, and the people directly impacted by legislation (or the absence of legislation),” Phillips said. “You also listen to each other. All the committee members have incredibly rich and valuable experiences and expertise to bring to the table. It’s a humbling experience in many ways.”

The report analyzes two topics. The first examined SB 8005, which made it a felony to camp overnight on public property, deface public buildings, and impede first responders’ access to state buildings. It did not create new crimes, but it turned misdemeanors into felonies. The significance here is that in Tennessee, all felony convictions come with the withdrawal of a citizen’s voting rights. The second project examined the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s response to voting rights in Tennessee.

While this is the committee’s final report, Phillips hopes it’s not the final word on these issues. He hopes that conversations on ballot access continue to ensure that everyone has a genuine opportunity to have a voice in our elections.

Information on the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights is available at www.usccr.gov/. Information on APSU’s Department of Political Science and Public Management is available at www.apsu.edu/political-science-public-management/.