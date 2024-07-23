Kwamey Sykes is Wanted by Clarksville Police Department

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Kwamey Sykes (black male). Kwamey failed to appear before the Montogomery County Circuit Court on Friday, July 19th, 2024.

Kwamey has been charged with Especially Aggravated Robbery, Attempted First Degree Murder, and Possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony. These charges are from a shooting that occurred last year on July 23rd, 2023, where a 15-year-old juvenile was shot on Eagles Bluff Drive.

Kwamey Sykes was 17 years old at the time of the shooting and was transferred to adult status in November 2023 and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail at that time and posted a $50,000 bond.

Evidence regarding this investigation was presented at the June 2024 session of the Montgomery County Grand Jury. Sykes was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on July 1st, 2024 with no additional bond. He had a Circuit Court date set for July 19th but failed to appear before the court. A warrant was issued for his arrest and his new bond has been set at $200,000.

Anyone with information on the location of Kwamey Sykes is asked to call 911 immediately.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.