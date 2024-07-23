Lone Oak Picnic Celebrates 116 Years with BBQ and Family Fun

Cunningham, TN – Get ready for a fantastic day of family fun and mouthwatering BBQ at the 116th annual Lone Oak Picnic, scheduled for Saturday, July 27th, 2024, from 10:00am to 2:00pm. This beloved community event will be hosted at the Central Civitan Club’s building at 275 Highway 13 in Cunningham, TN. Convenient free parking is available off Alonzo Place.

This year’s picnic promises an exciting lineup of activities that are sure to entertain attendees of all ages. Enjoy live music by the Back Lot Pickers, explore a classic car cruise-in, and let the kids have a blast with inflatables and rock painting. The event also features a silent auction, offering a chance to win unique items while supporting local causes.

The highlight of the Lone Oak Picnic is the delicious food. Indulge in the renowned pork and chicken barbecue, cooked perfectly and served fresh. Other tasty options include hot dogs, ice cream, chips, and refreshing beverages, ensuring there’s something to satisfy every palate.

Admission to the picnic is free, making it an accessible and enjoyable day out for everyone in the community. The event also provides a platform for local political figures to engage with residents. Those interested in speaking should sign in with the master of ceremonies by 11:00am.

Organized by the Central Civitan Club, the Lone Oak Picnic is made possible through the generous support of local businesses and individuals. Their contributions help maintain this cherished tradition, bringing joy and unity to the Cunningham community.

Don’t miss out on this incredible day of fun, food, and community spirit. Join us at the Lone Oak Picnic and be part of a celebration that’s been bringing people together for over a century!

Photo From Last Year’s Lone Oak Picnic

About the Lone Oak Picnic

The Central Civitan Club has sponsored the Lone Oak Picnic since 1975. Lone Oak is a tradition for candidates in Montgomery County. All the money raised is used in the communities south of the Cumberland River through several projects sponsored by the Central Civitan Club.

The Central Civitan Club, for example, supports the local Boy and Girl Scout troops. The club provides financial assistance to victims of house fires in the community. It supports educational and extracurricular activities of the students, teachers, and staff of both Montgomery Central High School and Cumberland Heights Elementary School.

It also supports the Buddy Ball Special Needs Athletic League as well as the #BeMoreLikeWade 5K Scholarship Run/Walk/Crawl. These are just a few of the activities the Club Supports.

They also fund scholarships for and support many educational and extra-curricular activities of the students, teachers, and staff at Montgomery Central High School, Montgomery Central Middle School, and Montgomery Central Elementary School as well as Cumberland Heights Elementary School.