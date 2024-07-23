Tennessee to complete Roster by August 27th

Nashville, TN – At the beginning of camp, NFL teams are permitted to carry up to 90 players on the roster—or 91 in the case of clubs using an exemption for a player in the league’s international pathway program, including Tennessee Titans tight end Thomas Odukoya. This year, there will be only one NFL-mandated roster cutdown, and it will occur on August 27th, two days after the preseason matchup with the Saints. All teams must reach the 53-player limit by then.

Players placed on reserve lists such as reserve/injured, reserve/physically unable to perform, and reserve/non-football injury or illness do not count towards the 53-man active roster limit.

New this year, each club may place two players on the reserve/injured list at the roster reduction to 53 players and retain the ability to designate the players for return at a later date. The two players will immediately count as two of the club’s maximum of eight DFR designations during the regular season.

On August 28th, teams can establish practice squads with a maximum of 17 players, including one international player exemption.