Save Big on Back-to-School Essentials: Tennessee’s Annual Sales Tax Holiday Returns July 26th-28th

Nashville, TN – Mark your calendars for Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday weekend, running from Friday, July 26th through Sunday, July 28th, 2024.

During this weekend, Tennesseans can enjoy nearly 10 percent savings on qualifying clothing, school supplies, and computers. Items such as clothing and school supplies priced at $100 or less and computers priced at $1,500 or less will be tax-free. These qualifying items can be purchased both online and in stores.

“Tennessee’s commitment to strong fiscal stewardship has allowed our state to cut taxes and put dollars back in the pockets of hardworking Tennesseans,” said Governor Bill Lee. “I encourage every Tennessee family to take advantage of back-to-school savings and thank the General Assembly for partnering to provide direct financial relief for taxpayers.”

“With the start of the school year around the corner, we encourage Tennessee families to take advantage of these savings,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This is the only sales tax holiday this year.”

For more information about the sales tax holiday, including a list of qualifying items, visit www.tntaxholiday.com.

You can also call 615.253.0600 or email revenue.support@tn.gov with any questions.

About the Tennessee Department of Revenue

The Tennessee Department of Revenue is responsible for administering state tax laws, motor vehicle title and registration laws, and collecting related taxes and fees. The Department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue, including nearly $22 billion in state taxes and fees, and more than $4.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments during the 2023 fiscal year.

To learn more about the Department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.