Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan, Staff

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan arrived in Tennessee with 18 years of coaching experience and 14 years of NFL coaching experience, including the past five seasons at the Cincinnati Bengals.

Callahan served under head coach Zac Taylor with the Bengals and was part of two AFC North titles, two AFC Championship appearances, and a Super Bowl berth. He helped guide quarterback Joe Burrow from the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2020 to multiple single-season franchise records by his second year and Pro Bowl honors within three years.

Brian Callahan, a former walk-on quarterback at UCLA, broke into the NFL coaching world in 2010 as an assistant with the Denver Broncos. He remained in Denver through 2015, rising to the role of offensive assistant/ quarterbacks coach and playing a part in the team’s Super Bowl 50 victory.

He spent the next three years as the quarterbacks coach for the Detroit Lions (2016–2017) and Oakland Raiders (2018) before becoming the offensive coordinator in Cincinnati. Throughout his time in the NFL, he has gained expertise working with some of the game’s top quarterbacks: Burrow, Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford and Derek Carr.

Besides Callahan, 19 additional members of the coaching staff will be new in 2024.

The number includes defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, who coached the Baltimore Ravens secondary in 2023 after previously serving on the Philadelphia Eagles staff that went to Super Bowl LVII; offensive coordinator Nick Holz, a 16-year coaching veteran and most recently the passing game coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars; and special teams coordinator Colt Anderson, who followed a nine-year NFL playing career with four years as an assistant on the same Cincinnati staff as Callahan.

The new Tennessee Titans football team staff also includes offensive line coach Bill Callahan in his 47th year of coaching—his first on the same staff as his son, Brian.