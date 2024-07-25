85.4 F
Clarksville
Thursday, July 25, 2024
HomeSportsAPSU Cross Country releases 2024 Schedule
Sports

APSU Cross Country releases 2024 Schedule

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University head coach Asha Gibson-Smith announces 2024 Cross Country Slate

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) cross country and track and field head coach Asha Gibson-Smith announced the 2024 fall schedule for the Governors men’s and women’s cross country teams.

The schedule includes three meets in Tenessee, a homecoming trip to Jacksonville State for coach Gibson-Smith, and a trip to DeLand, Florida for the ASUN Championships.

The APSU Govs kick off the season in Nashville at the Belmont Opener on Friday, August 30th. Two weeks later, on Friday, September 13th, Austin Peay State University travels to Huntsville, Alabama, for the Southern Showcase, hosted by Jacksonville State, Gibson-Smith’s alma mater.

The first Saturday meet of the season will be a return to Music City for the Micheal Pretorious Invitational, hosted by Trevecca, on September 28th. The APSU Govs wrap up the regular season on Friday, October 18th, for the Golden Eagle invitational, hosted by Tennessee Tech.

Austin Peay competes for the ASUN title on November 2nd in DeLand, Florida, at the ASUN Cross Country Championships hosted by Stetson.

Previous article
Clarksville Firefighters Association Endorses Former Firefighter Joe Smith for District 68 State Representative
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online