85.8 F
Clarksville
Thursday, July 25, 2024
HomeEventsArtWalk Clarksville set for August 1st, 2024
Events

ArtWalk Clarksville set for August 1st, 2024

News Staff
By News Staff

ArtWalk ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – This August 1st, 2024, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration.

The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing a diverse range of artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry.

Join us from 5:00pm-8:00pm.

Participating Venues and Artists

Higher Level on Franklin 
137 Franklin Street
Artist: Dragotheartist

Pups Plants & Goods
117 A Strawberry Alley
Artist: Marileny Peralta 

Downtown Artists Co-op
96 Franklin Street

www.dac.gallery

The Vine on Franklin
128 Franklin Street
Artist: Space Brotha Earl

Modern Movement Real Estate
132 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Annalee Parker 

Wedding Belles
123 Franklin Street
Artist: Koryn Hatfield 

Artlink
98 Franklin Street
Artist: Kimberly Daniel 

Sanctuary on Main
334 Main Street
Artist: Julie Bisgaard

Tattoo Technique
129 Franklin Street
Artist: Talia Arte -August Featured Artist 

Mug Shots Coffee
111 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Selmy Ibrahim

Trazo Meadery
116 Franklin Street
Artist: Jennifer C Pierstorff

First Presbyterian Church
213 Main Street
Artist: Sarah Spillers

Madison Street United Methodist Church
319 Madison Street

Edward’s Steakhouse
107 Franklin Street
Artist: Blossom Robertson

Lorenzo Swinton Gallery
196 North Second Street

www.lorenzoswintongallery.com

Douglas Charlton’s “Man Out Of The Woods” Solo Exhibition
w/ supported narratives by Ralph Acosta

Gallery Supported Artists 

  • Judith Arnold
  • Marteja Bailey
  • Keinya Graves
  • Martin Freeman
  • Ria Massey
  • D’Artagnan Stephens
  • D.C. Thomas
  • Daniel Matthew York
  • & More

“The Gallery” at River City Clay
115 Franklin Street
Artist: Ken and Melody Shipley: A Retrospective

www.rivercityclay.com

Customs House Museum
200 South Second Street

The Museum offers free admission during First Thursday Art Walk from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Windy City Vibez food truck will be in the courtyard!

www/customshousemuseum.org

Madeleines Place
100 Strawberry Alley
Artist: Allamy Lee 

Pinky’s Up
120 Strawberry Alley

Artist: Kayla Munoz 

Beachaven Downtown
101 Franklin Street
Artist: Kathryn Luther 

Downtown ArtWalk invites the community to embrace the richness of local artistry, fostering connections and creativity. Join us on this captivating journey, exploring the diverse talents that make Clarksville’s art scene truly remarkable.

About ArtWalk Clarksville

ArtWalk Clarksville is uniting Art with Local Spaces. Downtown ArtWalk is in Historic Downtown Clarksville TN. Our mission is to connect artists with local spaces.

Previous article
Vihuelas de Nashville get 5-3 victory over Charlotte Knights
Next article
Austin Peay State University Tennis Teams Named ITA All-Academic Teams
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online