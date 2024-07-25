ArtWalk Clarksville set for August 1st, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This August 1st, 2024, Clarksville’s Downtown ArtWalk promises an immersive experience for art enthusiasts as the city’s vibrant arts community comes together for a month-long celebration.

The event features an impressive lineup of artists and venues, providing a diverse range of artistic expressions. Participating artists will showcase their work throughout the month, offering an extended opportunity for the community to engage with local artistry.

Join us from 5:00pm-8:00pm.

Participating Venues and Artists

Higher Level on Franklin

137 Franklin Street

Artist: Dragotheartist

Pups Plants & Goods

117 A Strawberry Alley

Artist: Marileny Peralta

Downtown Artists Co-op

96 Franklin Street

www.dac.gallery

The Vine on Franklin

128 Franklin Street

Artist: Space Brotha Earl

Modern Movement Real Estate

132 Strawberry Alley

Artist: Annalee Parker

Wedding Belles

123 Franklin Street

Artist: Koryn Hatfield

Artlink

98 Franklin Street

Artist: Kimberly Daniel

Sanctuary on Main

334 Main Street

Artist: Julie Bisgaard

Tattoo Technique

129 Franklin Street

Artist: Talia Arte -August Featured Artist

Mug Shots Coffee

111 Strawberry Alley

Artist: Selmy Ibrahim

Trazo Meadery

116 Franklin Street

Artist: Jennifer C Pierstorff

First Presbyterian Church

213 Main Street

Artist: Sarah Spillers

Madison Street United Methodist Church

319 Madison Street

Edward’s Steakhouse

107 Franklin Street

Artist: Blossom Robertson

Lorenzo Swinton Gallery

196 North Second Street

www.lorenzoswintongallery.com

Douglas Charlton’s “Man Out Of The Woods” Solo Exhibition

w/ supported narratives by Ralph Acosta

Gallery Supported Artists

Judith Arnold

Marteja Bailey

Keinya Graves

Martin Freeman

Ria Massey

D’Artagnan Stephens

D.C. Thomas

Daniel Matthew York

& More

“The Gallery” at River City Clay

115 Franklin Street

Artist: Ken and Melody Shipley: A Retrospective

www.rivercityclay.com

Customs House Museum

200 South Second Street

The Museum offers free admission during First Thursday Art Walk from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Windy City Vibez food truck will be in the courtyard!

www/customshousemuseum.org

Madeleines Place

100 Strawberry Alley

Artist: Allamy Lee

Pinky’s Up

120 Strawberry Alley

Artist: Kayla Munoz

Beachaven Downtown

101 Franklin Street

Artist: Kathryn Luther

Downtown ArtWalk invites the community to embrace the richness of local artistry, fostering connections and creativity. Join us on this captivating journey, exploring the diverse talents that make Clarksville’s art scene truly remarkable.

About ArtWalk Clarksville

ArtWalk Clarksville is uniting Art with Local Spaces. Downtown ArtWalk is in Historic Downtown Clarksville TN. Our mission is to connect artists with local spaces.