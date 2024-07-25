Clarksville Firefighters Association Endorses Former Firefighter Joe Smith for District 68 State Representative

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Firefighters Association Local 3180 proudly endorses Joe Smith for State Representative District 68.

As a former firefighter, emergency medical responder, hazardous materials technician, and fire boat coxswain, Joe Smith brings unmatched experience and dedication to first responders and public safety.

Throughout his career, Joe Smith has consistently demonstrated bravery, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to protecting our community.

Joe’s diverse skills and firsthand knowledge of the challenges faced by our first responders make him uniquely qualified to advocate for policies that protect our community and support our emergency personnel.

We are confident Joe Smith will be a strong leader and a powerful voice for our community and hope you will join us in casting our vote for him in the August 1st Republican Primary.