85.8 F
Clarksville
Thursday, July 25, 2024
HomePoliticsClarksville Firefighters Association Endorses Former Firefighter Joe Smith for District 68 State...
Politics

Clarksville Firefighters Association Endorses Former Firefighter Joe Smith for District 68 State Representative

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Firefighters Association Local 3180 proudly endorses Endorses Republican Joe Smith for District 68 State Representative

Election 2024Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Firefighters Association Local 3180 proudly endorses Joe Smith for State Representative District 68.

As a former firefighter, emergency medical responder, hazardous materials technician, and fire boat coxswain, Joe Smith brings unmatched experience and dedication to first responders and public safety.

Throughout his career, Joe Smith has consistently demonstrated bravery, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to protecting our community.

Joe’s diverse skills and firsthand knowledge of the challenges faced by our first responders make him uniquely qualified to advocate for policies that protect our community and support our emergency personnel.

We are confident Joe Smith will be a strong leader and a powerful voice for our community and hope you will join us in casting our vote for him in the August 1st Republican Primary.

Previous article
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for July 26th – 29th, 2024
Next article
APSU Cross Country releases 2024 Schedule
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online