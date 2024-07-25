Clarksville Police identify Motor Vehicle Theft Suspect as Christine Carrow

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) says that the suspect that was seen on video cameras yesterday, July 24th, 2024, regarding the theft of a motor vehicle on Zurich Court, has been identified as 51-year-old Christine Carrow.

CPD Detective Adair received an anonymous tip that led to her identification, and he has taken out a warrant for her arrest for property theft. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

This is an ongoing investigation and pending prosecution, no other information is available at this time.