Marsha Blackburn Leads Resolution Urging Future President to Implement Violent Crime Initiative Like Operation Legend

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) led several of her Republican colleagues in introducing a resolution recognizing the success of Operation Legend in reducing and combating violent crime in 10 of the nation’s largest cities, including Memphis, Tennessee.

Operation Legend was a coordinated and effective initiative that deployed federal law enforcement agents to work in conjunction with state and local law enforcement officials to fight violent crime.

The Senators also urged a future presidential administration to consider instituting a similar policy that deploys federal law enforcement agents to target crime in affected cities and provides grant funding to state and local governments to hire and train more law enforcement officers.

Operation Legend Named After 4-Year-Old LeGend Taliferro Who Was Tragically Shot and Killed While He Was Sleeping

“In the wake of a surge in violent crime throughout many of the largest cities in the United States, Attorney General William Barr announced the launch of Operation Legend on July 8th, 2020… This groundbreaking operation was named in honor of LeGend Taliferro, a 4-year-old boy from Kansas City, Missouri, who was tragically shot and killed while he was sleeping.”

Trump Administration Took Decisive Steps to Curb Violent Crime Across Major U.S. Cities, Resulting in Over 6,000 Arrests

“Throughout the summer of 2020, violent crime—including homicides, aggravated assaults, and firearm offenses—rose dramatically in large cities like Chicago, New York City, Kansas City, Philadelphia, and Memphis… The Trump administration took decisive steps to curb the rampant violence occurring in these cities by instituting Operation Legend.

Operation Legend was tremendously successful in targeting the surge in violent crime, resulting in over 6,000 arrests—including an estimated 467 arrests for homicide—in addition to the seizures of over 2,600 illegal firearms and over 17 kilograms of fentanyl.”

Vast Majority of Americans Still Consider Crime a Serious Problem

“Several of the largest cities in the United States continue to bear the brunt of violent crime surges, with their citizens feeling increasingly unsafe… According to a recent Gallup poll, 63 percent of people in the United States, the highest rate in decades, view crime as a serious problem… Given the continuing scourge of violent crime in several cities in the United States, an initiative similar to Operation Legend is essential to reducing violent crime in those areas.”

Endorsements

Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti support this resolution:

“Operation Legend was launched in the summer of 2020 to combat rising violent crime by surging federal law enforcement resources into ten of the Nation’s most violent cities to help local police target the most violent offenders and get them off the streets.

The program was a resounding success, resulting in over 6,000 arrests, including nearly 500 arrests for homicide, and resulting in the seizures of over 2,600 illegal firearms and over 17 kilograms of fentanyl. I applaud the efforts of Senator Blackburn to continue the fight for victims and their families, spurring on the effective approach of targeting directly the most violent offenders.” – Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

“Working together is how we stop violent crime. The partnership of federal and state law enforcement at the heart of Operation Legend protected the public and ensured that violent criminals stayed locked up. I commend Senator Blackburn and Congressman Kustoff for promoting federal and state cooperation to fight crime and keep Tennesseans safe.” – Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti

Co-Sponsors

This resolution is co-sponsored by Senators Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W. Va.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.).

Representative David Kustoff (R-Tenn.) introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

Click here for the resolution text.