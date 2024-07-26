Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting July 26th, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be working on the repair of the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek.

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm: Temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

Montgomery County – SR 48

The repair of the bridges on SR 48 over Bartons Creek.

Continuous, the bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

Montgomery County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from West of Trough Springs Road to Robertson County Line.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for scoring the shoulders, installing pavement markings, and placing Thermoplastic (MM 11-17).

Cheatham County – SR 249

The construction of a concrete box beam bridge on SR 249 over Dry Creek, including grading, drainage, and paving.

7/25 – 7/31, Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Temporary signals will control traffic.

Davidson County – I-40

The bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue were repaired, and the bridge on I-40 over I-40/I-65 Interchange was repaired.

7/29 – 7/31, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 WB flyover bridge at MM 208.2 (Exit 208) for installation of light poles.

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over Clifton Avenue.

Continuous, there will be a continuous shoulder closure I-40 EB for a noise wall and parapet repair on the bridge over Clifton Avenue.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

7/25 – 7/31, 1:00pm, there will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting (MM 214 – 220).

Davidson County – I-65

The on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures WB on Armory Drive to the I-65 NB and SB ramps for overhead sign replacements.

The repair of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement on I-65 from SR 155 (Briley Parkway) to SR 386 (Vietnam Veterans Boulevard).



Nightly (excluding weekends), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-65 SB and NB starting around MM 90.2 to saw and seal. Two lanes will remain open.

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) was expanded on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be daytime shoulder closures in both directions for maintenance pads at the pull boxes throughout the project limits.

Hickman County – I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-40 over Sugar Creek and resurfacing on I-40.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-40 EB and WB for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open at all times (MM 149.4 – 152.8).

Humphreys County – I-40

The construction of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Lane and the Buffalo River.

7/26 – 7/29, 7:00pm – 5:00am (continuous), there will be a continuous lane closure on I-40 WB starting on Friday into Saturday afternoon to mill and pave the outside shoulder. After the EB lane is opened there will be a continuous lane closure on I-40 WB from Saturday afternoon to Monday morning to mill and pave the outside shoulder. there will only be one lane closed in either direction at any given time.

7/29 – 7/30, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be nighttime lane closures on the outside lane of I-40 WB and EB to set barrier rail.

Robertson County – I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for milling and paving operations (MM 112 – 120).

7/26 – 7/29, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary ramp closures on I-65 NB and SB at Exit 117 for grinding the concrete ramps. Only one ramp will be closed at a time.

