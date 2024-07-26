Sign Up for Roxy Regional Theatre’s School of the Arts by August 9th

Clarksville, TN – Registration is currently open for the Roxy Regional Theatre’s School of the Arts youth acting program, which begins its fall session on August 10.

The School of the Arts at the Roxy Regional Theatre has expanded students’ live theatre knowledge since 1995. Due to the phenomenal growth experienced during last year’s sessions, this fall the program will be divided into two age groups, culminating in a combined showcase on the final day.

The fall session runs August 10th through December 14th. Beginner/Intermediate Level classes for ages 8 to 12 meet on Saturdays from 9:00am to 10:30am. Intermediate/Advanced Level classes for ages 13 to 18 meet on Saturdays from 10:30am to 12:30pm. (Please note: Classes will not meet September 7th, October 19th and November 30th.)

Tuition is $75.00/month. Visit roxyregionaltheatre.org/schoolofthearts for registration and more information. The registration deadline is noon on Friday, August 9th, and space is limited.

