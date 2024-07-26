75.8 F
Friday, July 26, 2024
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Agents Arrest, Charge Kentucky Man in Henry County Arson

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI)

Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationSpringville, TN – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working alongside the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested and charged a Morgantown, Kentucky man in connection with an arson investigation.

On July 22nd, at the request of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, TBI special agents began investigating a suspicious fire that destroyed a home in the 70 block of Nordan Drive in Springville. Based on evidence gathered at the scene, a possible suspect was identified. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that Forrest John Johnson (DOB: 8/13/64) was the individual responsible for starting the fire.

Forrest Johnson was arrested in Kentucky by TBI on July 23rd, and charged with arson. On July 25th he was extradited to Tennessee and is currently in the Henry County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

If you have information about an intentionally set fire, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1.800.762.3017.

