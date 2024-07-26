Tennessee Titans add 35 Players Ahead of 2024 Season

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans have a total of 35 players on the training camp roster were added since the 2023 campaign came to an end in January. The Titans brought in 12 veteran free agents, 14 rookie free agents, seven draft picks and two acquisitions through trades.

Once the new league year opened in March, Carthon and his staff worked through several notable signings in free agency: cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (formerly with the Bengals), linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (Chargers), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (49ers), center Lloyd Cushenberry III (Broncos), running back Tony Pollard (Cowboys), quarterback Mason Rudolph (Steelers) and wide receiver Calvin Ridley (Jaguars).

The Titans then used a trade to acquire former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed before circling back to free agency to sign wide receiver Tyler Boyd (Bengals) and safety Jamal Adams (Seahawks).

In late April, the Titans made former University of Alabama tackle JC Latham the seventh-overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old, standing at 6-foot-6 and 342 pounds, is expected to man the left tackle spot as he begins his professional career.

The Tennessee Titans used their second-round pick on Texas nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat, followed by North Carolina linebacker Cedric Gray in the fourth round, Louisville cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. in the fifth round, and Tulane wide receiver Jha’Quan Jackson in the sixth round. They had two selections in the seventh round, which they used on Miami (Fla.) linebacker James Williams and Michigan outside linebacker Jaylen Harrell.