Mark Green: Update From Washington for July 22nd, 2024

Washington, D.C. – Putting Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of fixing the Biden-Harris border crisis was like putting an arsonist in charge of a fire station. She’s a long-time open borders advocate who wants to gut interior enforcement. And it shows. You can watch my floor speech on Vice President Harris’ failures as ‘Border Czar’ here:

Tennessee is the proud home of what will be the Ford Motor Company’s largest and most advanced production complex—Blue Oval City. I enjoyed visiting with some of Ford’s team in Washington alongside other members of the Tennessee delegation.

A Legislative Update:

Vice President Kamala Harris is not just a failed ‘border czar’—she is an extremist on border security and immigration enforcement. That is why I voted for the resolution condemning Harris’ failure to secure the border. You can read my full statement here.

Recently, I introduced my Sunset Chevron Act, which would force executive agency rules that were upheld by Chevron Deference to sunset after a designated period of time if not passed into law by Congress. You can read more about my bill here.

The Homeland Security Committee:

This week, the Committee visited Butler, Pennsylvania, to get answers on the near assassination of former President Trump and the numerous failures of that day.

From what we learned during our trip to Butler, PA, there was very limited communication between local law enforcement and the Secret Service on the day of the assassination attempt against President Trump. You can watch more with NewsNation here:

As soon as you walk on this site, you see the water tower, and you wonder why there wasn’t a counter sniper team up there. I served on over fifty special operations missions, but a basic trainee could have seen that the water tower should have been covered.

I learned in Ranger School that you go walk the ground and then you plan the mission. That’s why the House Homeland Committee came to Butler, PA. You’ve got to see the ground to understand exactly what happened on July 13th.

The one thing I learned in Butler, PA, yesterday is that this was a huge failure in planning and preparation that spilled over into the execution of this mission.

This week, the Committee held a hearing to examine the assassination attempt on former President Trump. The failed attempt on President Trump’s life demands urgent and comprehensive congressional oversight. We must understand how it happened—and ensure changes are made—so this never happens again. You can watch my opening statement here and my questions for Col. Christopher L. Paris, Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police here and here.

I am pleased that Director Cheatle finally did what she should have done days ago, resign. Make no mistake, a change in leadership does not mean the failures of that day have been remedied, or that the American people have forgotten. You can read my full statement on Director Cheatle’s resignation here.



This week, I joined Cybersecurity Subcommittee Chairman Garbarino in sending a letter to CrowdStrike Chief Operations Officer George Kurtz, requesting his public testimony before the Committee regarding the global information technology outage that occurred last Friday. You can read more in the Washington Post here.

Around the District:

I recently joined Vanderbilt University’s Office of Federal Relations to talk about cybersecurity workforce shortages and the higher education cybersecurity ecosystem. Collaborating with institutions like Vanderbilt University strengthens our collective defense and helps us build a more secure future. You can read more about the event here.

I was proud to present 97-year-old Leigh Walker of Dickson County with a Congressional Record for her exemplary civilian service after the U.S. entered World War II. From working as a welder after the attack on Pearl Harbor to helping children learn to read and write, Mrs. Walker’s life is a testament to duty and service.

In the News:

Whoever was in charge in the Secret Service Command Center and still permitted former President Trump onto the stage after receiving reports of a suspicious individual should be fired. Check out my latest interview with America Reports here:

You can catch my interview with CNN on the assassination attempt against former President Trump and the House Homeland Security Committee’s hearing here:

Announcements:

TN-07 Students: My sixth annual Service Academy Day will take place at Franklin High School on Saturday, August 3rd from 10:30am – 1:30pm. Doors open at 10:00 am. Representatives of the U.S. Military Academy (West Point), U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy will be in attendance. My details here.

TN-07 Students: Interested in attending a service academy? All applications are due by Friday, November 1st. More information here.

If you need help with a federal agency or passport issue, call my Nashville office at 629.999.4950. More details here.

If you need assistance with any federal agencies, please call my office at 629.223.6050. As always, it is an honor to represent Tennessee’s 7th District.

In Liberty,



Member of Congress