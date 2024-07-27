Tennessee Titans’ Offense Led by Second-Year Quarterback Will Levis

Nashville, TN – Quarterback Will Levis has begun his second training camp with the Tennessee Titans and his first as the team’s starting signal caller heading into the season. The 33rd-overall pick in last year’s draft began his rookie season as a backup before recording his initial start seven games into the season.

The University of Kentucky product went on to total nine starts in 2023, joining Vince Young and Marcus Mariota as the only quarterbacks in franchise history to start at least nine games. Levis’s rookie passing totals included 255 attempts, 149 completions, 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions, and his 84.2 passer rating was the second-best in franchise history by a rookie quarterback (91.5 by Mariota in 2015).

His passer rating also ranked first in NFL history among rookie second-round quarterbacks (minimum 200 attempts).

Levis was accompanied in the 2023 rookie class by a group that included first-round left guard Peter Skoronski (14 starts in 2023) and third-round running back Tyjae Spears (838 scrimmage yards), each of whom played significant roles in 2023 and look to become offensive building blocks moving forward.

Spears will share the backfield in 2024 with Pollard, a Memphis native who spent his first five professional seasons accumulating 3,621 rushing yards, 1,319 receiving yards and 29 total touchdowns for the Cowboys.

Latham, Skoronski and Cushenberry look to secure three-fifths of the offensive line. The competition for the right guard and right tackle openings offers a number of possibilities, with several suitors in the running. The Titans enter camp with 15 offensive linemen on the roster.

At wide receiver, Ridley adds his resume of 324 career receptions and 4,358 receiving yards to the offense. He spent one season with the Jaguars after beginning his career as a first-round pick in Atlanta in 2018. Boyd played eight seasons with the Bengals, primarily as one of the NFL’s top slot receivers. He accounted for 6,000 yards and 31 scores on 513 catches.

Boyd and Ridley were added to a cast that already featured DeAndre Hopkins. Since Hopkins entered the NFL in 2013, he has more receptions (928) and receiving yards (12,355) than any other player in the league.

During his first year with the Titans in 2023, he led the club with 75 catches, 1,057 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Collectively, the trio of Hopkins, Ridley and Boyd have totaled 1,765 receptions for 22,713 yards and 145 touchdowns over the course of their careers. Fifth-year veteran Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and 2022 first-rounder Treylon Burks help round out the receiving corps.

Tight end Chig Okonkwo averaged 11.4 yards per reception in his initial two NFL seasons—978 yards on 86 catches. That led all qualifying tight ends in the 2022 draft class and tied for the sixth-best average among all tight ends. Josh Whyle, a 2023 fifth-round pick, accompanies Okonkwo and free agent signee Nick Vannett among the club’s tight ends.