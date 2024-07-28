Austin Peay State University to hold Summer Commencement Ceremony on August 2nd

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will host a commencement ceremony on Friday, August 2nd, 2024, at 10:00am to honor its Summer 2024 graduates.

This semester’s graduating class includes approximately 700 students. Undergraduate and graduate students from each of Austin Peay State University’s academic colleges will be recognized.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite and can be accessed through the commencement section of Austin Peay State University’s website – along with a link to live footage of the graduation for those unable to attend.

For general ticketing questions or assistance with ADA-compliant or wheelchair-accessible seating, contact the APSU Office of the Registrar at 931.221.7121 or OTR@apsu.edu.

Any updates about the ceremony will be emailed to participating graduates, posted on APSU’s social media accounts, and added to www.apsu.edu/graduation/commencement.