Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for July 28th – August 1st, 2024

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – This week, Clarksville-Montgomery County will experience a mix of showers, thunderstorms, and warm temperatures. Be prepared for varying weather conditions as summer heat combines with frequent precipitation.

Expect showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, mainly before 5:00pm, with a high near 84. Winds will shift from the south-southeast to the southwest at around 5 mph. There’s a 90% chance of precipitation, with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch possible.

There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight Sunday night. The sky will be partly cloudy with a low of around 70. Winds will calm, shifting from the south-southeast to calm in the evening.

To begin the work week, showers and possibly a thunderstorm are forecasted for Monday. The high will be near 87, and heat index values will reach up to 97. Southwest winds will blow around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Monday night, mainly before 7:00pm. Expect partly cloudy skies with a low of around 72. Winds will be from the south-southwest at around 5 mph. There’s a 60% chance of precipitation.

The Clarksville weather forecast for Tuesday shows a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Winds will be from the west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night, mainly before 1:00am. The night will be partly cloudy with a low around 74. Winds will continue from the south-southwest at around 5 mph.

A slight 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms is in the forecast Wednesday after 1:00pm. The day will be sunny with a high near 96. West-southwest winds will be around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1:00am. The night will be mostly clear with a low around 74. Winds will shift from the west-southwest to calm in the evening.

A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00pm is forecasted Tuesday. Expect sunny skies with a high near 95.

Thursday Night will have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 74.

Overall, the week ahead will bring a combination of sunny skies and scattered thunderstorms, with temperatures remaining warm. Keep an umbrella handy and stay hydrated as you enjoy the summer weather.

