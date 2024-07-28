Experienced Tennessee Titans Defense Bolstered by Key Additions

Nashville, TN – Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has played five NFL seasons with the Tennessee Titans, during which time he has recorded 26.5 sacks.

The three time team captain and 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee is a leader on a defense with significant experience at all three levels.

The only player on the current roster with more tenure as a Titan than Simmons is outside linebacker Harold Landry III. A second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Landry has amassed a team-leading 41.5 sacks since coming to Tennessee.

He enters the year ranked 11th among the franchise’s all-time sack leaders—fourth in the organization’s “Titans era” (1999–present). The outside linebacker group is bolstered by a collection of talent that includes Arden Key and Rashad Weaver.

Murray, a former first-round pick, was lured to Tennessee to help lead the inside linebackers. He started 53 games in four seasons with the Chargers. Jack Gibbens, a 13-game starter in 2023, as well as Gray are two of the contenders with hopes of seeing significant roles at inside linebacker in 2024.

Like Simmons, Amani Hooker has been a mainstay on defense since his 2019 rookie season and returns to lead the team’s safeties. He has 244 tackles and seven interceptions in two-tone blue. Adams was added to the safety corps in July. The three-time Pro Bowl selection spent the past four years in Seattle after opening his career with three seasons as a member of the New York Jets. Elijah Molden has worked primarily at safety since last season after beginning his career as a cornerback.

In Awuzie and Sneed, the Titans upgraded their stable of cornerbacks with a combined 143 games and 16 career interceptions. The duo also boasts 19 postseason starts—13 by Sneed and six by Awuzie. Sneed, a fourth-round pick in 2020, won the past two Super Bowls with the Chiefs before the Titans traded for him in March and signed him to a contract extension. Meanwhile, Roger McCreary, a 2022 second-round pick, has already gained significant experience as an outside corner and an inside nickel defender in his first two seasons, starting a total of 28 games.

The Tennessee Titans have arguably one of the most accomplished kicking batteries in the NFL. Long snapper Morgan Cox’s 216 games played rank 10th in the NFL among active players, and his five Pro Bowls are more than any other player at his position since the league began naming long snappers to the Pro Bowl in 2004. Kicker Nick Folk has 228 career games under his belt—seventh among active players. His 382 career field goals put him 18 away from becoming only the 14th player in NFL history to reach 400. Third-year punter Ryan Stonehouse spent the offseason recovering from a season-ending injury in 2023. Before the injury, he averaged a league-leading 53.1 yards per punt, making him the owner of the first two seasons in NFL history with an average of at least 53.1 yards per punt.