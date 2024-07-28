Travis Manion Foundation, USO Fort Campbell holds Flapjacks and Backpacks event

Fort Campbell, KY – In partnership with USO Fort Campbell, Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) hosted Flapjacks and Backpacks as part of its Back to School Character Days initiative.

Through this annual event held in communities nationwide, TMF Veteran Mentors provide a day of character education and a backpack of school supplies to students as they prepare for the new school year.

At the Fort Campbell event, Visit Hopkinsville and the Christian County Military Affairs served breakfast to the 170 military youth in attendance. After breakfast, TMF Veteran Mentors Chris Lancia, Harriet Bloodworth, and Bryce Main led presentations on love of learning to prepare students for the new school year as part of TMF’s Character Does Matter veteran-led youth mentoring program. After the interactive presentation, TMF volunteers gave each student a backpack full of school supplies.

“My favorite part of this event is seeing the faces of the children as they get the backpacks. It brings a lot of our community members together, and we’ve got several sponsors who make this a huge, impactful event right before school season. We’re grateful to have everyone out here and to have been able to support this the last three years.” said Eva Nicol, Area Operations Manager, USO Fort Campbell.

“As a military mom and wife, it’s such a huge blessing to have this take the burden off getting school supplies at the beginning of the year and to not have to worry about an added expense with everything going on in our economy. We’re just so incredibly blessed and so thankful to have this opportunity,” stated- Brittany Nelson, military spouse and mom of 5 school-age children.

“This is my favorite event of the year, because we get to interact with so many military children. It’s amazing,” – Harriet Bloodworth, TMF Clarksville Chapter Lead said.

For more information about this event, contact Chris Lancia, Chris Lancia at chris.lancia@gmail.com.