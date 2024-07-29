Austin Peay State University Football’s Chandler Kirton selected to Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team.

Chicago, IL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) football’s Chandler Kirton, a redshirt junior offensive lineman, was named a 2024 Stats Perform FCS Preseason Third Team All-America selection on Monday.

A native of Atlantic Beach, Florida, Kirton was a 2022 All-ASUN Conference and 2023 First Team All-UAC selection after starting all 23 games for the Governors over the past two seasons. Kirton also was a 2022 HERO Sports Freshman All-America selection.

A 6-0, 291-pound offensive lineman, Kirton made 11 starts at right guard and one start at center during the 2023 season. Kirton made his collegiate debut at center against Tennessee, September 9th, in Neyland Stadium.

Last season, Kirton blocked for an offense that ranked ninth in the FCS and led the UAC in scoring (34.1 ppg) last season. Kirton also helped the APSU Govs’ offense rank 13th in the FCS in passing offense (247.1) and 14th in the total offense (426.8), while ranking second in the UAC in both those categories.

Kirton, who was named a 2024 Preseason All-UAC selection last week, makes it back-to-back years the Govs have appeared on the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team after Kam Thomas (PR) picked up first-team honors while Mike DiLiello (QB) and Jevon Jackson (RB) were third-team selections prior to the 2023 season.

Austin Peay State University kicks off the 2024 season on August 31st with a noon (CT) game against Louisville at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. The Governors’ home opener is scheduled for September 7th at 6:00pm against Southern Illinois at Fortera Stadium.

Season tickets for the upcoming 2024 football season can be purchased at LetsGoPeay.com/buytickets or by calling the Austin Peay State University Athletics Ticket Office at 931.221.7329.

