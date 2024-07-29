Clarksville Pets of the Week for July 29th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of July 29th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Tiny is a 14 week old male mixed breed. He is vetted with age appropriate vaccinations and will be neutered before heading to his new forever home. He is a very sweet baby and just a bit unsure of all the noise in the shelter. He wants nothing more than to be in his forever home. Come for a meet and greet, and fall in love with your new best friend! For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Biscuits is a sweet domestic shorthair female cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained and spayed. Come see her and you won’t be disappointed!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard and play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Amy Furry Fowler is a female Domestic shorthair senior gal. She is fully vetted, spayed, litter trained, and will start “talking” to you when she wants something. She needs to be the only cat in the home and does well with older children who will let her curl up with them and give her attention. Amy takes a minute to warm up to strangers but once she does she will follow you everywhere.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Duke is a young male Domestic Shorthair kitten. He is affectionate, curious, friendly and very playful. Duke is current on all age appropriate vaccinations, dewormed, on Flea/Tick preventatives, litter trained and will come with a voucher for neutering when he is 6 months old.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a 3 year old adult female Black Labrador mix. She is fully vetted, up to date on all shots, spayed and keeps her kennel clean. This beauty is still waiting for her forever family to find her. She is looking for her family who will include her in all kinds of adventures.

She has some great energy and could be a fun jogging partner and would be so happy to be part of your family! This delightful girl has been in rescue far too long through no fault of her own. She loves people, does well with other dogs and children and has that happy go lucky Labrador personality.

If you would love to add this amazing girl to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Silva is a one year old female Weimaraner mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and microchipped. Silva is dog selective and will require a meet and greet if there are other pets in the home. She will do best in a home without small children, but possibly will be fine with older respectful kiddos. She is a sweet girl with lots of love to give!

Silva can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Annie is a 4 year old Border Collie. She is very sweet, friendly, gentle, smart and loves the water. Annie is fully vetted, spayed, house and crate trained. She is also microchipped and uses a doggie door. She absolutely loves anything to do with water and loves her people.

Annie is good around children but as of now she will need to be the only dog. She is not reactive, she just prefers her people. The wonderful ladies at the rescue will be working on introducing her to other dogs. She will be quite the welcomed addition to your family!

You can find her and fill out an application at our website www/twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Little Finger is a 2 year old mixed breed. He has the most unique coloring around his eyes resembling a mask. He is fully vetted, housetrained and cats are unknown at this time. No small children please.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue Lisa is usually running adoption events each weekend with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her Facebook page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Ophelia Cat is a beautiful 9 month old female Bengal mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Ophelia is a little shy initially but warms up quickly. She loves cat trees and plenty of attention. She is a very chill girl and likes relaxing in a sunny window and bird watching. She gets along great with other kitties and is very non confrontational so she needs to be around easy going cats and gentle children. She will be a fun addition to your family.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Joe is a 2 year old Labrador/Hound mix. This big guy is so playful, funny and quite the goofball! He loves walks and going on “sniff-ari’s” and all kinds of adventures. Joe is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, dewormed, HW negative and on HW and flea/tick preventatives.

Joe has done well with respectful children and weighs about 80 pounds. He has done well with other dogs, but cats are unknown at this time. Joe’s adoption fees come with two free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy, plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/joe or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Odyssey is a young male Giant Schnauzer mix. He is friendly, affectionate, playful, curious and loves treats. Odyssey is fully vetted, house trained, and good with other dogs with a proper meet and greet. He does take a minute to warm up to you and once he’s comfortable he’s very eager to go explore and sniff around.

Odyssey is treat/food motivated, which makes his training very easy! He would love a home where he is showered with love and attention. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. Three days to decompress, three weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and three months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love, and patience are all they need.

His adoption fees come with 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application or check out their Petfinder page.

Hot Rod Garage Senior Sanctuary

Bella is an adult Chihuahua. She is very affectionate, quiet and gentle. Bella is fully vetted, house trained and spayed. She has been around other dogs and children but she will need some time to decompress and get comfortable once she is in her forever home.

She is very timid and shy right now, but with time, love, and patience, she will make a wonderful companion.

If you would like to be part of her journey and can be that special person for her and for more details and applications call 931.801.1907 or email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com

https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing