Scriptless in Seattle returns to Roxy Regional Theatre September 5th-8th

By News Staff

Clarskville's Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – If you missed Scriptless in Seattle‘s hit show last year at the Roxy Regional Theatre (or you loved it so much you want more) then you’re in luck! 

The nationally-touring improvised musical sensation is coming back to Clarksville for four one-of-a-kind shows.

  • Thursday, September 5th at 7:00pm
  • Friday, September 6th at 7:00pm
  • Saturday, September 7th at 7:00pm
  • Sunday, September 8th at 2:00pm

With a style reminiscent of the beloved show Whose Line Is It Anyway, Scriptless in Seattle offers a unique blend of hilarious sketches, improvised musicals, game shows, film noir, and so much more.  No two shows are ever the same, ensuring an evening filled with surprises, laughter, and memorable moments. 

Come enjoy a show that has not yet been written, and even get the chance to steer its direction!

Tickets are $25.00 and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast.  The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
