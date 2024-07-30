Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board Welcomes John Rudolph as Chairman

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) is pleased to welcome John Rudolph as the 2024-2025 Chair of the Board of Directors. John R Rudolph III is a Senior Vice President & Commercial Lender with F&M Bank, a Clarksville native and a proud Alumni of both Clarksville High School & Austin Peay State University.

His wife, Mindy Rudolph, has dedicated the past 20 years to various roles in public education. Together, they have four children who keep them very active.

Rudolph previously served as a member of the board / volunteer with the Chamber of Commerce, Convention & Visitors Bureau, Leadership Clarksville, Montgomery County Soccer Association, Clarksville Soccer Club & St. Bethlehem Little League. In addition to his incoming role as Chair of the Board of Directors for the IDB, Rudolph serves as Chair of the TIF Committee, as well as a board Member of the EDC and Chapel Hill Christian Academy.

“John is a longtime community advocate with service to many volunteer boards dedicated to the future of Montgomery County. His combination of experience with TIF and commercial lending makes him a great candidate to lead the IDB. We are excited to welcome him as Chair of the Industrial Development Board for the 2024-2025 term” – Josh Ward, VP of Industrial Development at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council.

Also serving on the Industrial Development Board Executive Committee for the July 2024–June 2025 term: Todd Harvey, Vice-Chair; Jim Durrett, Secretary/Treasurer and Will Sanders, Past-Chair.

About the Industrial Development Board

The IDB mission is to help foster growth in the community through the recruitment of industry and good-paying jobs to Clarksville-Montgomery County. The IDB meets on the second Wednesday of each month.

Meetings are open to the public and notices are posted at the Economic Development Council office, City Hall and the Montgomery County Courts Complex, and online at www.clarksvilletned.com/meetings/.