Nationally-Touring Improv Group Scriptless in Seattle to Perform at Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – The nationally touring improvised musical comedy sensation Scriptless in Seattle is coming back to Clarksville for four one-of-a-kind shows at the Roxy Regional Theatre from September 5th through September 8th.

With a style reminiscent of the beloved television show “Whose Line Is It Anyway,” the group offers a unique blend of hilarious sketches, improvised musicals, game shows, film noir, and more.

No two shows are ever the same, ensuring an evening filled with surprises, laughter, and memorable moments. Audiences of all ages are invited to come and enjoy a show that has not yet been written – and even get the chance to steer its direction.

In early 2019 a group of three comedy performers were on deck for a small talent show fundraiser in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Just a few minutes before taking the stage, the emcees approached them, asking what they wanted to be called.

After discussing briefly and tossing around a few joke suggestions, the three settled on a movie pun, tipping their hat to Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks. Not five minutes later, the emcees introduced for the first time anywhere, Scriptless in Seattle.

Today, years later, this dynamic improv comedy group is touring the country and bringing the excitement of live, unscripted performances to Clarksville for four unforgettable nights of laughter and spontaneity.

Tickets are $25.00 and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

In addition to the performances, Scriptless in Seattle will be leading a special Youth Improv Workshop on Saturday, September 7th, from 11:00am to 1:00pm. Students can get a closer look and learn from the pros what it takes to perform in the improv style. The two-hour workshop is open to ages 8 to 18 and costs $35.00. Participants will receive one complimentary ticket to the Scriptless in Seattle show of their choice.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

