Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf announces 2024-25 Schedule

Clarksville, TN – Set for his first season at the helm of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team, head coach Easton Key announced the Governors’ 2024-25 schedule on Monday.

“I’m extremely excited for the schedule we’ve put together,” said Key. “There is a good mix of events the team has played before and new ones that will challenge us and help our strength of schedule. I’m ready to get started and believe this schedule will set us up for success in the coming season and the future.”

Key leads the APSU Govs on the course for the first time at the Golfweek Fall Challenge, September 8th-10th, at True Blue Golf Club in Pawleys Island, South Carolina. After opening the season in the Palmetto State, the Governors return for UT Martin’s Grover Page Classic, September 16th-17th, at the Jackson Country Club in Jackson, Tennessee.

Arkansas State’s Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, September 30th-October 1st, is next in line with the Governors teeing it up at RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Next is Murray State’s The Buddy, October 14th-15th, at Miller Memorial Golf Course in Murray, Kentucky, before closing the fall slate at the Xavier Invitational, October 21st-22nd, at Maketewah Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Austin Peay State University opens the spring slate when it squares off with Murray State in the Battle of the Border on February 8th at Hopkinsville Country Club in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. The match-play event will be played at Hopkinsville Country Club for the fourth-straight season after the Governors picked up their first win in the series with a decisive 7-1 victory last year.

The first spring tournament comes when the APSU Govs play at Stetson’s Daytona Beach Invitational, March 3rd-4th, at LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida. Then, for the second straight season, Austin Peay State University travels to the GCU Invitational, March 10th-11th, at Grand Canyon University Golf Course in Phoenix, Arizona.

Back-to-back events in the home state are next on the schedule when the Governors play in Miami (OH)’s Sweetens Cove Intercollegiate, March 24th-26th, at Sweetens Cove Golf Club in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, and the Memphis Intercollegiate, March 31st-April 1st, at Colonial Country Club in Memphis, Tennessee.

The regular season comes to a close when Austin Peay State University returns to RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas, for the A-State Intercollegiate, April 14th-15th.

Austin Peay State University then makes its third appearance at the Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Golf Championship. April 22nd-24th, at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta, Georgia.

For news and updates throughout the 2023-24 golf campaign, follow Austin Peay State University men’s golf (@GovsMGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.