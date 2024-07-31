Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts Joins Tennessee Municipal League Board of Directors

Nashville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts was elected to the 2024-25 Board of Directors of the Tennessee Municipal League (TML) during the League’s annual business meeting recently held in Knoxville.

Mayor Pitts was nominated by the TML membership for consideration by a six-member nominating committee composed of municipal officials statewide. He was then elected for a one-year term by a majority vote from members in attendance at the annual business meeting.

“During my service in the Tennessee House of Representatives, the Tennessee Municipal League was a trusted voice for issues that impacted cities and towns in our state,” Mayor Pitts said.

“I am grateful to my fellow Mayors to have elected me to serve this one-year term in an organization that will help our City as we navigate the challenges that come with improving our infrastructure and quality of life,” he said.

Any current elected or appointed official with a municipality that is a participating member of the Tennessee Municipal League was encouraged to submit the names of deserving and qualified individuals for consideration.

Founded in 1940 and based in Nashville, the Tennessee Municipal League advocates for the interests of 345 cities and towns across the state of Tennessee, and the citizens they serve. As a member of the TML Board of Directors, Mayor Pitts will propose and determine legislative and policy priorities for the League.

Paige Brown, Gallatin Mayor, was elected President of the TML Board. Other board elections include two vice presidents: Julian McTizic, First Vice President and Bolivar Mayor; and Kevin Brooks, TML Second Vice President and Cleveland Mayor. TML vice presidents are traditionally in line to serve as president.

The TML Board also includes Mayors of Tennessee’s largest cities, Eight District Directors, and four At-Large Directors.