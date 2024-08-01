APSU Women’s Basketball brings on Six Transfers, Four Freshmen For 2024-25

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s basketball coach Brittany Young announced the addition of 10 newcomers to the Governors’ roster for the 2024-25 season.

“My staff and I are excited about the potential of this special group. Offensive and defensive versatility were goals as we looked to complete the roster, and we believe that these young ladies meet those needs,” said Young.

“With eight combined high school championships, our incoming student-athletes understand what it takes to win. Being a part of this program is bigger than the game of basketball. The young women listed below understand the commitment on the court, in the classroom, and in the community and will be excellent representatives of Austin Peay women’s basketball,” Young stated.

Freshman Guard | Half Hollow Hills High School East

A native of Dix Hills, New York, Azmoudeh holds the Half Hollow Hills High School East record for most points in a single season (579), most points in a single game (50), and career three-pointers (184). Her 1,321-career points rank third in school history.

Azmoudeh led her team to a league championship and was named the League Player of the Year as well as earning all-county, all-league, and all-conference recognitions. She played for the AAU team the Long Island Renegades under coach Adam Cirniglairo.

Sophomore Guard | Indian River State College

Hailing from Sanford, Florida, Boddie comes to Clarksville by way of Indian River State College. She averaged 16.3 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. Her career-high of 27 points came at St. Petersburg College, February 15th.

During her time with the Pioneers, Boddie was named a First Team All Conference Selection and All-Florida College System Activities Association NJCAA All-Region Eight. She attended Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida where she helped her team to their first 2022-2023 FHSAA 5A State Championship.

Senior Guard | Grayson College/Columbia State Community College

A native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Burrell comes to Austin Peay after spending the 2020-21 season at Grayson College and the 2021-24 seasons at Columbia State Community College. She averaged 18.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game at CSCC.

She concluded her career at CSCC with a 40-point performance against Chattanooga State, March 10th, while shooting 70.8% from the floor. While at Grayson, Burrell appeared in 22 games, making 15 starts. She averaged 6.0 points per game with a 54.4 field goal percentage. She prepped at BCIT Westampton under coach Darryl White.

Junior Guard | North Dakota State College of Science/North Dakota State

Massaquoi spent the 2022-23 season at North Dakota State College of Science and the 2023-24 season at North Dakota State. Massaquoi appeared in seven games for the North Dakota State Bisons, averaging 3.6 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.

While at NDSCS, the Minneapolis, Minnesota native played and started in 34 games, averaging 15.0 points per game — scoring over 20 points seven times that season — and averaging 9.1 rebounds per game. Massaquoi was named to a Mon-Dak First Team All-Conference honoree and was a Third Team NJCAA All-American selection.

She prepped at the Academy of Holy Angels, where she averaged 19.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 3.3 steals per game. While at the Academy of Holy Angels, she was named the All-Conference Player of the Year, a Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-State Team Member, and a 3A All-Star.

Junior Forward | Moberly Area Community College/ Northwestern State

Ntambwe comes to Clarksville after spending the 2022-23 season at Moberly Area Community College and the 2023-24 season at Northwestern State. During her time with the Lady Demons’, the Coon Rapids, Minnesota native made 28 game appearances, averaging 8.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game and had a career-high 20 points.

While at MACC, Ntambwe played in 27 games, making 13 starts. She averaged 8.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game with a 54.8 field goal percentage, earning Southland Conference Freshman of the Year honors.

In her prep career, Ntambwe was a four-year All-Conference at Coon Rapids High School. She was the conference rookie of the year after her freshman campaign, followed by three straight MVP awards. Ntambwe had a 43-point game in her final prep season and scored over 1,000 points.

Bri Rivera

Freshman Guard | Lake Highland Prep

An Orlando, Florida native, Rivera was an All-Area honorable mention for all four years of high school. She averaged 12.0 points per game in her career, placing her in the Lake Highland Prep 1,000-point club.

While at Lake Highland, Bri played a significant role in leading her team to four consecutive state championships. Outside of Lake Highland, Bri played AAU for the team Jsizzle under coach Ed Soto. Bri led the Adidas Circuit in making three-pointers and was named an Adidas All-American.

Freshman Guard | Mainland High School

Hailing from Daytona Beach, Florida, Sheals was named the 2022-2023 Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She led her team to its first State Championship, averaging 20 points per game. Sheals also is a two-time 5A Basketball Player of the Year in Florida.

During the 2023-2024 season, she averaged 18.4 points and 12.0 rebounds per game, leading her district in points and double-doubles. Her season-high of 32 points came against Spruce Creek High School, January 26th. She finished her career scoring over 2,000 points and recording over 1,000 rebounds.

Senior Guard | Johnson County Community College/Kansas City

Simmons comes to Clarksville after spending the 2021-23 seasons at Johnson County Community College and the 2023-24 season at Kansas City. Simmons was the only player to start in all 32 games for the Roos in the 2023-24 season. She was ranked second on the team with 9.7 points and 2.0 assists per game.

The St. Louis, Missouri native scored in double-digits 15 times and scored over 20 points twice. Her career high of 34 points came against the University of Kansas on November 18th, which was the fourth-highest scoring game by a Summit League player for the 2023-24 season.

While playing for JCCC, she was selected the Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the conference for the 2021-2022 season and named National Junior College Athletic Association D-II First-Team All-American and earned First Team All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Division II and All-Region VI/Plains District first-team for the 2022-23 season.

Simmons averaged 12.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game during her two seasons with the Cavaliers and had a 33.9 three-point average. She scored in double-digits 14 times during her freshman campaign, including three 20-point games. In the 2023-23 season, she scored in double figures 26 times which was highlighted by six games with over 20 points.

Simmons prepped at Vahson High School and Hazelwood Central where she helped Hazelwood to Class 4 District titles her freshman through junior years. She was a three-time Suburban Conference Yellow Pool selection and earned 2019 Missouri Basketball Coaches Association All-District honors. Simmons tallied 1,145 points, 324 rebounds, 231 assists, and 324 steals over three varsity seasons at Hazelwood Central and finished her prep career with 1,328 points, 376 rebounds, 256 assists, and 371 steals. Her senior season at Vashon, she had 188 points (11.1 ppg.), 52 boards, (3.1 ), 25 assists and 47 steals.

Junior Forward | College of Southern Nevada

From Las Vegas, Nevada, Stroud joins the Governors’ roster after spending the 2022-24 seasons at the College of Southern Nevada, where she was named the 2023-24 CSN Female Athlete of the Year and an 2023-24 NJCAA Division I All-American honorable mention. Stroud played in 42 games for the Coyotes, making 34 starts.

She averaged 17.4 points and 8.4 rebounds during the 2023-24 season, with a career-high of 32 points coming at Phoenix College on November 11th. She prepped at Desert Oasis High School under coach Daniel Savage.

Freshman Forward | St. Francis High School

Sa’Mya Wyatt comes to Clarksville after leading Saint Francis High School to back-to-back state championships. Wyatt has been a varsity team member since her freshman season and averaged 16.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game throughout her prep career. She finished her senior season averaging 16.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

She scored a season-high 32 points against Galloway High School, January 12th and ended her career with 1,554 career points. Wyatt made 71.0 percent of her field goals during her junior season and holds the Saint Francis High School record for most rebounds in a single game with 22.