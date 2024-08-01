Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Franklin Street water outage, road closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department has rescheduled the planned water outage and road closure for Friday, August 2nd, 2024, at 8:00am to begin today, August 1st at 4:00pm and will last until 5:00pm on a section of Franklin Street from Cedar Street to Hornberger Lane for water valve work.

Franklin Street traffic will be detoured to Hornberger Lane, Main Street, and Cedar Street, and East College Street traffic should use North Eleventh Street to access Franklin Street.

Motorists may wish to choose an alternate travel route to avoid traffic congestion around the work zone.

