Clarksville-Montgomery County School System now accepting Vendor Applications for Employee Health & Wellness Event

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) is now accepting vendor applications for the Living Well Health and Wellness Event. This event is designed for CMCSS employees and their families to explore the physical, mental, and emotional health-related businesses in Clarksville-Montgomery County.

The Living Well event will be held on Tuesday, September 17th, 2024, from 3:30pm to 7:30pm at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. There is no vendor fee, but space is limited, so vendors are encouraged to apply before August 9th.

As the largest employer in the county, not including Fort Campbell, CMCSS employs over 5,500 people. The CMCSS Human Resources Department prioritizes providing resources, tools, and support that allow employees and their families to practice healthy living.

The goal of the health and wellness event is to bring current providers and partners, as well as local businesses and organizations, together, giving employees the opportunity to explore all of the options available.

The Living Well event will feature vendors, hands-on demonstrations, Q&A sessions, and on-stage activities. If you know of a business or organization that would be interested in having a booth space, providing a live demonstration, or participating in a discussion, please fill out the application below. Vendors will be provided with a booth space, table, and chairs. There is no cost to participate.

The event is free and open to CMCSS employees and their immediate family. Click here to fill out the vendor interest application. Applications will be reviewed, and accepted vendors will be notified by Tuesday, August 13th.

For more information, please contact LivingWell@cmcss.net.