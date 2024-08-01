Nashville Sounds pitching staff delivers 2-1 victory against Gwinnett Stripers

Lawrenceville, GA – The Nashville Sounds (55-49, 17-12) had to lean on the pitching staff, and the trifecta of Chad Patrick (10-1), Kevin Herget, and Evan McKendry (S, 2) delivered for a 2-1 win over the Gwinnett Stripers (49-56, 14-16) on Thursday night at Coolray Field.

The on-paper the pitchers duel became reality out of the gates, as Patrick and Stripers starter Ian Anderson (0-1) held both sides scoreless early. The Sounds threatened first with the bases loaded and nobody out in the second, but Anderson got out of the jam unscathed.

Nashville eventually came through in the fifth, set up by Chris Roller’s double after Brian Navarreto worked a leadoff walk. That set the table for Isaac Collins, who brought home Navarreto on a sacrifice fly. Noah Campbell added a second run on a groundout to first base, bringing home Roller to make it a 2-0 game.

Patrick was dominant yet again in his 17th start. He gave up a hit and a walk in the first, then proceeded to retire 11-straight batters. Patrick’s only mistake came in the fifth inning, when Luis Liberato hit a solo home run to break the shutout. He was pulled in the sixth inning, allowing just two hits, one run, one walk with six strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Relievers Herget and McKendry picked up where Patrick left off. The former mentioned pitcher retired both batters faced to finish the sixth before McKendry added a save. Entering with just the one run lead, he struck out the side in the seventh before putting away Gwinnett quietly over the final two innings for the three-innings save. The pitching staff yielded just three hits while picking up 11 strikeouts.

Though scoring just a pair of runs, the offense was busy on the base paths, swiping four bases. This includes Brewer Hicken’s 33rd and Isaac Collins’ 19th of the season. Christian Arroyo, Freddy Zamora and Navarreto reached base twice in the contest each, respectively.

Easton McGee (0-0, 3.60) gets his first start as a Sound tomorrow night. Right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver (1-4, 5.53) will get the ball for the Stripers in game four of the series. The first pitch is set for 6:05pm central in Georgia.

Post-Game Notes

Chad Patrick (5.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) becomes the first pitcher in the International League to get to 10 wins this season. The right-hander also leads the league in ERA (2.98), opponent batting average (.215), and WHIP (1.08).

Evan McKendry (3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K) is now 2-for-2 in save situations this season. He is the first Sounds pitcher since Corey Walter on June 28th, 2017 vs. Las Vegas to enter in a one-run game in the seventh and need three scoreless innings to get the save.

The Sounds have stolen 23 bases over their last eight games, including 4+ in three of those contests.

