Will Sanders Appointed Chairman of Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council for 2024-2025

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is pleased to announce Will Sanders as the Chairman of the Board for the 2024-2025 term, effective July 1st, 2024.

Sanders is a Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending for Planters Bank in Clarksville. Sanders previously served the IDB Chair for the 2023-2024 term, Vice-Chair for the 2022-2023 term, and joined the board in 2021. He is a native of Clarksville with a degree from Mississippi State University and professional experience in banking, financial services, and international business.

In addition to his role with IDB, Sanders serves on the board of directors for the Kiwanis Club of Clarksville, Loaves and Fishes, and the Mid-Cumberland Area Development Corporation. He resides in Clarksville with his wife, Kaley, and daughters, Kathryn and Kaylynn.

Also serving on the Economic Development Board Executive Committee for the July 2024 – June 2025 term: John Rudolph, EDC Chair-Elect and IDB Chair; Mike Rainey, EDC Secretary-Treasurer and Chamber of Commerce Chair; Mark Kelly, Chamber of Commerce Past-Chair; Jerry Allbert, Clarksville Visitor Bureau Past-Chair; Todd Harvey, IDB Chair-Elect; Charlie Koon, Clarksville Visitor Bureau Chair; and Garett Ladd, Clarksville Visitor Bureau Chair-Elect.

“We are excited to welcome Will as Chairman of the Economic Development Board for the 2024-2025 term. His service to the IDB the last two years has been instrumental in many key decisions, and his dedication to the future of the community is a great asset,” said Buck Dellinger, Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council CEO.

About Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council



The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is organized to develop, direct, and maintain economic development strategies to further and advance the general welfare and economic prosperity of Clarksville-Montgomery County and the surrounding area. The EDC has been jointly organized by the Industrial Development Board for Clarksville-Montgomery County, the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Clarksville (Convention and Visitors Bureau). The organization actively works to bring new industries to Clarksville, support existing businesses, and maintain our high standards of living with arts, entertainment, and hospitality. The EDC quarterly meetings are open to the public and notice is posted at the Economic Development Council office, City Hall and the Montgomery County Courts Complex, and online at clarksvillepartnership.com/contactus/meetings.