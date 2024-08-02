APSU hires Daniel Schmidt as Assistant Director of Athletics for Equipment Operations

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison has announced the addition of Daniel Schmidt, who will serve as the Assistant Director of Athletics for Equipment Operations.

“I am thrilled to add this position; Daniel will bring a depth of experience that will enhance the equipment operations for our football program at Austin Peay State University,” said Harrison. “Daniel is a tireless worker and has worked at a number of high-level programs. I know our football student-athletes will be safe and well-equipped as they strive to win a third-straight conference championship.”

In his new role at Austin Peay State University, Schmidt will handle all Governors football equipment operations. Schmidt will lead a staff that outfits the APSU football players and coaches during practice and on game day. In addition, Schmidt and his staff will set up and operate the Governors’ game day equipment, including the team’s Coach Comms system.

Schmidt, who most recently worked as the parking services events operations coordinator at Mississippi State, was Wyoming’s assistant football equipment manager during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Before his time in Laramie, Schmidt spent eight years in several roles at Mississippi State. During his first stint in Starkville, Schmidt spent a year as a graduate assistant in the athletic equipment room, working with the Bulldogs’ football team and other Olympic sports.

He then worked as the director of operations for MSU’s track & field and cross country program from 2014-19. Finally, he spent his final two years at Mississippi State as an assistant coordinator for event and facility management.

Schmidt, a Certified Equipment Manager through the Athletic Equipment Managers Association, graduated from Mississippi State with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and art in 2013. He then earned a master’s degree in sports administration from Mississippi State in 2014.