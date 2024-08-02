Clarksville Academy Celebrates High AP Exam Success and College Credit Earnings

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Academy is excited to share that 90% of the students who took the Advanced Placement (AP) Exam passed with a grade of 3 or higher.

AP classes, supported by the College Board, are college-level courses with a nationally recognized standard curriculum taught by our CA teachers, who must undergo an intensive training program to be eligible to teach AP courses.

Seventy-three students in grades ten through twelve took one hundred and thirty exams. Many students participated in two or more exams, and ten subject areas were tested. This year’s scores surpassed those of previous years, with Biology, English Literature & Composition, and US History having 100% of their students achieving a 3 or better. Seven of the ten exams saw an average score above 3, with two courses averaging over 4.

AP Courses are just one way CA adds rigor to a student’s course load. Unlike most schools, CA offers sophomores the opportunity to participate in various AP courses. The class of 2024 enrolled in 99 AP courses, earning over 201 hours in college credit based on AP courses during their upper school career, valued at over $200,000.

This achievement highlights the dedication and expertise of our teachers, as well as the hard work and commitment of the students themselves. We are incredibly proud of our student’s accomplishments and the supportive community that fosters such academic excellence. This accomplishment reflects the high standards and collaborative efforts of Clarksville Academy’s educators, students, and families.

We look forward to continuing this tradition of excellence and providing our students with the best possible preparation for their future academic and professional endeavors.