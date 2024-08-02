Nashville Sounds go cold in 11-2 loss to Gwinnett Stripers

Lawrenceville, GA – The Nashville Sounds (55-50, 17-13) were routed by the Gwinnett Stripers (50-56, 15-16), 11-2, as they scored early and often on Friday night at Coolray Field.

With a 1-0 lead for the Sounds in the first inning courtesy of a Vinny Capra double and subsequent Brewer Hicklen RBI single, Gwinnett knocked around Easton McGee (0-1) for five hits and four runs in the bottom half. The Stripers tacked on two more runs in the second inning and did not allow Nashville to get within four runs for the remainder of the game.

McGee was tagged for six runs (five earned) on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings. Nick Bennett relieved him and worked a scoreless 1 1/3 innings with two strikeouts. It was his first outing with Nashville since July 2nd.

Capra was the star on offense for Nashville, hitting a 409-foot home run in the sixth inning apart of a three-hit day with two runs scored. He was a triple shy of the cycle in the 8th inning, but a hit-by-pitch ended his chances. Hicklen had a stolen base for the third consecutive contest and pushed his season total to 34.

Aaron Ashby entered in the sixth inning but furthered to the deficit with four runs allowed and did not finish the inning. After five more runs from the Stripers in the inning, the Sounds trailed 11-2. Blake Holub was tasked with mop-up duty and held the Stripers scoreless across his 1 2/3 innings.

With the series tied at two games each, the Sounds and Stripers continue their series tomorrow night. Right-hander Jacob Misiorowski will make his Triple-A debut for Nashville. He will face off against right-hander Hurston Waldrep (0-1, 4.50) for Gwinnett. The first pitch is set for 5:05pm central in Georgia.

Post-Game Notes

Brewer Hicklen had his 34 th stolen base which puts him into a tie with Brandon Lockridge (Scranton/Wilkes-Barre) for the most in the International League. Hicklen has had a stolen base in four consecutive games twice this season, with the most recent against Charlotte last week.

stolen base which puts him into a tie with Brandon Lockridge (Scranton/Wilkes-Barre) for the most in the International League. Hicklen has had a stolen base in four consecutive games twice this season, with the most recent against Charlotte last week. Easton McGee (3.2 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 K) had his longest outing of the season. It was his first start into the fourth inning since April 29, 2023 at Toronto. It was his first start with the Sounds and his 29 th Triple-A start in his career.

Triple-A start in his career. Vinny Capra (3-for-3, 2 R, 2B, HR, HBP) had three or more hits in a game for the seventh time this season and the second time this series. In July, Capra hit .300 (12-for-40) with 10 RBI.

The Sounds committed three errors for the fifth time this season. They are 0-5 with three one-run losses in those games.

Nashville moves to 3-7 this season against Gwinnett with over 10 runs allowed in three of the losses.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2024 season are on sale now.

For more information, call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.