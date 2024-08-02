Perform in NYC! On Stage Collective Hosts Auditions at Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – If you have ever wanted to perform in NYC, now’s your chance! On Stage Collective will be holding live auditions here at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Sunday, September 15th, 2024, for their June and July 2025 NYC Cabarets at The Green Room 42.

Auditions are open to performers ages 13+ (adults included). If accepted, cast members will work with a professional theatrical staff, Broadway actors, as well as a cast of other talented performers from across the country to rehearse and perform a cabaret in the heart of New York City.

Specializing in one-of-a-kind, “living the dream” performances, On Stage Collective creates immersive theatrical experiences in exciting and memorable venues across the country. Now, in partnership with venues like 54 Below and the Disney Imagination Campus, as well as with acclaimed Broadway guest artists and an outstanding artistic staff, On Stage Collective is ready to make your dreams a reality.

For a full info packet about the performances, Broadway guest artists, and auditions, visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wRQs8iipEvSgeP3trYjwhiVUj9DACUIx

Click the button below to claim your audition spot in the Clarksville auditions, and take your chance to live your dream on a NYC stage!

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.