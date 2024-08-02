Tennessee Officials Target Underage Drinking as School Year Begins

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) are teaming up to raise awareness of underage drinking as students return to class for the new school year.

This month, TABC will increase alcohol compliance checks across the state. Agents will be out in full force, ensuring that retailers only sell alcohol to legal adults. TDMHSAS Substance Use Prevention Coalitions across the state are also conducting undercover buy operations to verify compliance.

“Young people are particularly susceptible to alcohol-related issues, with binge drinking and related accidents posing significant risks to their health and safety. By addressing underage drinking head-on, we can protect the well-being of our youth and ensure they have the opportunity to thrive in an environment where alcohol is not easily accessible or often abused. Together, we can create a safer, healthier future for our young people,” said TABC Executive Director, Russell Thomas.