AAA Offers Crucial Safety Tips for Drivers and Pedestrians Back To School Season

Nashville, TN – As Tennessee students prepare to head back to school, AAA is reminding drivers to stay alert and avoid unsafe driving behaviors in school zones and at school bus stops.

The early days of the back-to-school season are particularly dangerous due to the combination of young, inexperienced drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists who will all share the road in the early morning and afternoon hours.

“We’re starting to see more children at bus stops and walking to school and school buses on the road,” said Stephanie Milani, Tennessee Public Affairs Director, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Every driver should be alert for child pedestrians, flashing lights on school buses and in school zones as school starts back for the semester.”

According to a recent AAA survey , over half of Tennesseans’ daily commutes take them through either school zones or school bus stops, yet only three in four (74%) residents felt very confident that they knew the laws for passing a school bus when its red flashing lights are activated.

The survey also found that drivers admitted to risky driving behaviors when driving through school zones:

Two in five (42%) admitted to speeding in an active school zone.

Nearly one-third (32%) admitted to using their hand-held cell phone while driving in active school zones.

“When driving through an active school zone, it’s extremely important that you lower your speed and raise your awareness to ensure you can respond to any potential hazards,” Milani continued. “Remember, in Tennessee it is illegal to use your handheld mobile device while driving through an active school zone.”

Top AAA Safety Tips for Drivers

Slow down. Speed limits in school zones are reduced for a reason. A pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling at 25 mph is nearly two-thirds less likely to be killed compared to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling just 10 mph faster.

Speed limits in school zones are reduced for a reason. A pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling at 25 mph is nearly two-thirds less likely to be killed compared to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling just 10 mph faster. Come to a complete stop. Research shows that more than one-third of drivers roll through stop signs in school zones or neighborhoods. Always come to a complete stop, checking carefully for children on sidewalks and in crosswalks before proceeding.

Research shows that more than one-third of drivers roll through stop signs in school zones or neighborhoods. Always come to a complete stop, checking carefully for children on sidewalks and in crosswalks before proceeding. Eliminate distractions. Research shows that taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your chances of crashing.

Research shows that taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your chances of crashing. Share the road with bicyclists. Children on bicycles are often unsteady, inexperienced, and unpredictable. Slow down and allow at least three feet of passing distance between your vehicle and a bicyclist.

Children on bicycles are often unsteady, inexperienced, and unpredictable. Slow down and allow at least three feet of passing distance between your vehicle and a bicyclist. Talk to your teen. Car crashes are one of the leading causes of death for teens in the United States, and nearly one in four fatal crashes involving teen drivers occurs during the after-school hours of 3:00pm to 7:00pm.

Motor Vehicle Crashes are the Greatest Threat to Children

Nationwide, nearly 1 out of every 5 children (14 and younger) who dies in a traffic crash is a pedestrian. While it’s important for drivers to exercise caution, pedestrians have a shared responsibility for staying safe.

“Now is an important time to talk to your students about the rules of the road and ways to stay safe. Discourage them from wearing earbuds or looking down at digital devices while standing or walking near traffic lanes. Otherwise, they may not detect an approaching vehicle,” said Milani.

AAA Safety Tips

AAA – The Auto Club Group provides guidance for parents of young pedestrians as part of its School’s Open Drive Carefully campaign . It also released the following advice:

For Pedestrians

Always pay attention. Avoid texting or wearing headphones so you can detect nearby traffic.

Use sidewalks where available. If not, walk against the direction of traffic so you can see oncoming vehicles.

Make yourself easier to be seen by wearing reflective, bright-colored clothing.

For Students at the Bus Stop

Arrive at least 5 minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive.

Stay five steps away from the curb/road.

Be alert and remove headphones so you can hear oncoming traffic.

Wait until the bus comes to a complete stop, and the bus driver signals for you to board.

School Bus Traffic Laws Explained

According to the AAA survey, 17 percent of respondents admit to driving around a school bus while its red lights are flashing, and its stop arms are extended. Tennessee law requires motorists to stop when approaching a school bus that is stopped with its red lights flashing and STOP arms extended. The only exception is on a divided highway with a raised divider.

Here is an explanation of the laws:

Two Lane Street – All drivers moving in either direction on a two-way street must stop for a school bus displaying a stop signal, and must remain stopped until the road is clear of children AND the school bus stop arm is withdrawn.

– for a school bus displaying a stop signal, and must remain stopped until the road is clear of children AND the school bus stop arm is withdrawn. Multi-Lane Paved Median – All drivers moving in either direction must stop for a school bus displaying a stop signal, and must remain stopped until the road is clear of children AND the school bus stop arm is withdrawn.

– for a school bus displaying a stop signal, and must remain stopped until the road is clear of children AND the school bus stop arm is withdrawn. Divided Highway – Traffic approaching an oncoming school bus does not need to stop if there is a raised barrier such as a concrete divider or at least five feet of unpaved space separating the lanes of traffic. However, these motorists should slow down and watch for students loading or unloading from the bus.